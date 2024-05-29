Longhorns Country

'I love Texas!' Five-Star OT Michael Fasusi Opens Up About Longhorns Interest

Five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi has taken a serious interest in the Texas Longhorns

Matt Galatzan

The Texas Longhorns are working hard to swing 2025 five-star Lewisville (TX) offensive tackle Michael Fasusi to Austin.

In some good news for the Horns, according to Fasusi, that interest is not only mutual, but the Horns are in a great position to land him with a June 21 official visit on the horizon.

During a recent interview with On3's Chad Simmons at the On3 Elite Series in Nashville, Fasusi opened up about exactly why the Longhorns are amongst his finalists - and perhaps in the lead for his signature.

“I love Texas, man, I’ve been there a lot of times. They never fail to impress me and my family. It’s always love when we go down there, there’s never a bad feeling there or nothing,” Fasusi told Simmons. “With Coach Flood, I really feel like he’s one of the guys that can for sure get me to the level that I aspire to be at, which is the NFL. Coach Sark, he’s always texting me and my family, showing love with them, so I love Texas, definitely.”

Fasusi, who currently ranks as the N. 12 player in the nation, No. 3 offensive tackle, and No. 5 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking, also has official visits coming up with Oklahoma on June 14, and Texas A&M on June 6. And as it stands right now, both of those two Longhorns arch-rivals are the biggest threats to Texas for his signature.

That said, according to the On3 Prediction Machine, the Horns are logged as an 86.5 percent favorite to land the five-star stud.

Nevertheless, the his June official visit schedule looms large.

