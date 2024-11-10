Isaiah Bond & Andrew Mukuba Critical To Win in Texas Longhorns Return
AUSTIN -- Wide receiver Isaiah Bond and safety Andrew Mukuba were two pieces of the Texas roster that were missing in the away game against Vanderbilt two weeks ago.
The two players began practice this week on a good note and showed a positive recovery in the matchup.
Mukuba, a senior transfer out of Clemson, recorded six tackles, four assisted and two solo, and one intercepted. Meanwhile, Bond, a junior transfer out of the Alabama Crimson Tide, tallied three receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown.
"Definitely felt good to have that interception on my first game (back from injury)," Mukuba said.
Bond ranks second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns with 435 yards and five touchdowns. Mukuba has tallied three interceptions and 20 tackles in his maiden season as a Longhorn. Both players have proven to be key to Texas' game.
"What (Bond does), I think, is add the speed factor that we have on offense," head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "He's got elite speed."
Bond and Mukuba had an extra week to prepare for today's matchup, as the Longhorns had a bye week between Vanderbilt and Florida. The extra preparation might have been key.
Texas showed a complete team today, according to Sarkisian, more than any other game this season, and dominated the Florida Gators for the 49-17 win. A lot of that could be credited to the explosive start from the Longhorn offense. Texas led 35-0 at half-time.
“Starting fast is a note you can apply anywhere in life," Bond said. "Whenever you start fast at something, it helps the rest of things kind of fall together honestly. Starting fast also gets the morality of the team up, and more smiles on faces. So starting fast is definitely important."
This dominance in both ends of the field must remain for the rest of the season as the Horns face rivals in tough environments, including next week's game at Arkansas. The Razorbacks might not be the strongest team in the SEC, but the crowd will be ready to give Texas a tough time.
