Texas Longhorns LB Colin Simmons Semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Award
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons has proven he's one of the top freshman in the country this season and is now being recognized accordingly.
The Maxwell Football Club annouced Wednesday that Simmons is one of 14 finalists for the Shaun Alexander Award, which is given annually to the top freshman in college football. Texas freshman receiver Ryan Wingo was on the Shaun Alexander preseason watchlist but did not make the cut as a semifinalist.
Three finalists for the award will be revealed on Dec. 4 with the winner announced on Dec. 26.
Here's the full list of semifinalists:
- Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama
- Jordan Seaton, OL, Colorado
- KJ Bolden, Safety, Georgia
- Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville
- Koi Perich, Safety, Minnesota
- Kerry Brown, Safety, Minnesota
- Dylan Raiola, QB, Nebraska
- Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
- Anthony Donkoh, OL, Penn State
- Eli Holstein, QB, Pittsburgh
- Dylan Stewart, Edge, South Carolina
- Nico Iamaleava, QB, Tennessee
- Colin Simmons, Edge, Texas
- Josiah Trotter, LB, West Virginia
Simmons has been productive as a pass rusher during his first collegiate season. He's tallied 23 total tackles (15 solo), four sacks and a forced fumble this year. He had two sacks in Texas' 35-13 win over Mississippi State on Sept. 28.
Williams and Smith are heavy frontrunners for the award, but Simmons could certainly play his way into that third finalist spot if he finishes the season strong.
He'll have a chance to add a strong performance to his freshman season resume when No. 5 Texas hosts the Florida Gators on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
