Longhorns LB David Gbenda On His New Role And Rise Of Leona Lefau
Austin - The sixth-year Texas Longhorns linebacker David Gbenda has always been a constant presence of leadership and humility in the Texas locker room. Throughout his career, hehas been praised by head coach Steve Sarkisian and his teammates for not only waiting his turn but being a leader throughout the process.
Gbenda played in all 14 of Texas' games last year and has played in all eight games this year. In Texas' last game against Vanderbilt, sophomore Liona Lefau started over Gbenda.
But Gbenda doesn't let the coach's decision effect his mentality.
"I sort of embraced that mentality and just looked at the snaps that I do get, what I do right? What do I do wrong, and how can I improve?" Gbenda said. "And then I have daily conversations with Coach Nansen as well, just to understand what are some technique issues I need to work on. And he's giving me good feedback as well, and what are some things that I need to do better and just keep on leading as like I'm doing."
He also had high praise for Lefau and his fellow linebacker Anthony Hill. The young duo has become a staple in the Texas lineup and has become unstoppable for opposing offensive lines.
"Liona is a very disciplined guy, and he's very he understands football," Gbenda said. "His football IQ is very high. And they understand each other really well. They have a good beat off of each other. So when they're in, they just sort of read each other's mind a little bit."
Gbenda praised the two, while also remaining humble about his own success this season. Through eight games, he has already surpassed his total of 23 solo tackles with 26 already this season. As his teammates say, he leads by example, but to him, it's nothing special.
"I go about my business, regardless of the amount of reps I get, I'm still trying to make sure I'm intentional with the prep and also understand that the amount I get doesn't matter," Gbenda said. "It's what I do with them, and just my attitude and effort in everything I do, that's what I try to emulate and give to the team that's helped the younger guys to understand. This is how you need to attack preparation, and this is what's going to help us win games. So I try to give them like, sort of the nuggets here in there by doing it. Because you can talk about all you want, but if you can just show it, then understand, okay, this is how you go about your business."
Now, with the season dwindling down, he knows that his team knows what it will take to return to the College Football Playoff. With no undefeated teams left in the SEC and no team undefeated in conference play, it is as important as ever for Texas to win out.
Texas' final push for the College Football Playoff will start on Saturday against the Florida Gators at 11 AM.
