Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators: Final Injury Report
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators have both released their final student-athlete availability reports ahead of Saturday's meeting in Austin.
Texas edge rusher Colton Vasek was downgraded to out on Friday and his status remains the same. Florida quarterback DJ Lagway remains a game-time decision.
Here's the full report for both teams:
For Texas, safety Andrew Mukuba and receiver Isaiah Bond were both removed from the report after missing the win over Vanderbilt two weeks ago. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that both players began the week of practice on a good note.
"Both of those guys practiced today, which was really encouraging," Sarkisian said. "They both looked pretty good again. It's a Monday of a game week, and so how they respond each day I think is important for Drew and Isaiah. But today was a good start."
With Vasek sidelined, the Longhorns will be without some key depth at the edge spot. It's unclear if he picked up the injury against Vanderbilt or in practice during the bye week.
This season, Vasek has posted six total tackles and two sacks. He had a sack in SEC play during the win over Mississippi State.
Elsewhere on the report, the Longhorns will officially be without running back Velton Gardner for the remainder of the season after he suffered an eye injury. Sarkisian confirmed Gardner's status on Wednesday.
No. 5 Texas and Florida will kick off from Austin at 11 a.m. CT.
