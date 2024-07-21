Jahdae Barron Tried To Get Andrew Mukuba To Come to Texas From Day One
Texas Longhorns defensive backs Jahdae Barron and Andrew Mukuba go way back. The two Austinites started training with Michael Taaffe, another Austin native in the Texas team, when they were just kids and have grown in the game together.
Now, all three are members of Texas’ first SEC roster, but it didn’t come easy for the trio.
“Over the years seeing the growth of those two people on and off the field, they pushed me to be the best I can be,” Barron said. “Taaffe looks up to me but I look up to Taaffe at the end of the day. He went through so much adversity being a walk-on and then to scholarship and if he can do that, I can do more.”
Mukuba didn’t start his career in Austin and separated from his family and friends to pursue a career at Clemson. From day one, Barron urged him to come to Texas — three years later, Mukuba finally listened.
“I didn't want him to go to Clemson,” Barron said. “But it was his decision and I'm proud that he's here now and he's family now.”
Going into his fifth year in burnt orange and with new faces coming in, Barron’s role in the team could change.
Fortunately for the Longhorns, he has the ability to play any position in the secondary.
“For the defensive group for me being versatile that's a plus for the team, but I want to hit on, like, the person Sark is and the coach he is,” Barron said. "I'm versatile but everybody in that staff, I can name five safeties that can play nickel right now and they get reps at nickel at practice and I can name four to five corners that get reps at nickel. And they produce talent at the University of Texas. They produce talent. You can see it over the years.”