Texas Longhorns Post Spring Football Depth Chart Prediction: Defense
The Texas Longhorns are entering 2024 with one of the best rosters from top to bottom in all of college football.
However, there are still a good number of questions surrounding the team thanks to multiple losses to the NFL and the transfer portal this offseason, as well as a handful of incoming talents that should push for playing time immediately.
So with that in mind, who exactly will take the field when the Horns open up against Colorado State on August 31?
After projecting what the post-spring offensive depth chart could look like heading into the summer and fall camp, it is now time for Longhorns Country to take a look at the defensive side of the ball:
Edge
JACK
1. Barry Sorrell, Sr. OR Ethan Burke, Jr.
2. Justice Finkley, Jr.
3. Colton Vasek, RS-Fr.
BUCK
1. Trey Moore, Jr.
2. Colin Simmons, Fr.
3. Zina Umeozulu, Fr.
The Longhorns return their top two pass rushers in Barryn Sorrell and Ethan Burke, and also added the top transfer portal edge in Trey Moore, as well as five-star freshman Collin Simmons. Not to mention, Justice Finkley should make an impact and red-shirt freshman Colton Vasek is making a serious push for playing time. Overall, the Horns are deep here, and should have one of the top edge units in the SEC.
Interior defensive line
Defensive Tackle
1. Vernon Broughton, RS-Sr.
2. Jermayne Lole, Sr. OR Jaray Bledsoe, RS-So.
Defensive Tackle
1. Alfred Collins, RS-Sr.
2. Sydir Mitchell, RS-Fr. OR Alex January, Fr.
Nose tackle
1. Bill Norton, Sr.
2. Tiaoalii Savea, Sr.
3. Aaron Bryant, RS-So.
This is going to be arguably the biggest area of concern for the Horns, who lost both T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy to the NFL this past spring, as well as Trill Carter to the portal. Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton will now be thrust into the limelight as the Horns new top defensive tackle paring. Meanwhile, the Addition of Bill Norton was a massive one for the Longhorns, and he should be able to help in multiple spots, while Tiaoalii Savea should help fill the nose role. Aaron Bryant, and Alex January look to be fast risers here as well. It will be interesting to see where new transfer addition Jermayne Lole lines up, but his versatility will provide quality depth either way.
Linebacker
MIKE Linebacker
1. Anthony Hill, So.
2. Liona Lefau, So.
WILL Linebacker
1. David Gbenda, Sr.
2. Derion Gullette, RS-Fr.
SAM Linebacker
1. Morice Blackwell, Sr.
2. Tausili Akana, RS-Fr.
3. TyAnthony Smith, Fr.
The Longhorns lost some depth at the linebacker position with the departure of Kendrick Blackshire and S'Maje Burrell. That said, it is still a talented group led by Anthony Hill and David Gbenda. Expect Liona Lefau to make some noise as well. Derion Gullette and Tausili Akana could crack the rotation, and might have to based on depth. Do not be surprised if Texas adds a transfer here.
Cornerback
Field Corner
1. Gavin Holmes, Sr. OR Jay'Vion Cole, Jr.
2. Wardell Mack, Fr.
Boundary Corner
1. Malik Muhammad, So.
2. Kobe Black, Fr.
3. Warren Roberson., RS-Fr.
STAR
1. Jahdae Barron, Sr.
2. Jaylon Guilbeau, Jr.
The departure of Terrance Brooks hurts, but Texas made a nice recovery there with the addition of transfer Jay'Vion Cole, who will compete with Gavin Holmes for the starting field corner spot. Meanwhile, Malik Muhammad looks like one of the top young corners in the SEC, and Jahdae Barron is arguably the defense's best player at his nickel (STAR) spot. Barron will move around the secondary as well, giving Jaylon Guilbeau plenty of snaps as well.
Safety
Boundry safety
1. Derrick Williams Jr., So.
2. Xavier Filsaime, Fr.
3. Jordan Johnson-Rubell, Fr.
Field safety
1. Andrew Mukuba, Sr.
2. Michael Taaffe, Jr.
3. Jelani McDonald, So.
Safety was an issue for the Horns last season, but with the addition of Andrew Mukuba via the portal and another year under the belt of Derek Williams Jr., the Horns should have a formiddable pairing on the back end. Mixing in Michael Taffe and the talent of freshman Xavier Filsaime will also go a long way, while Jelani McDonald could push for some snaps as well.