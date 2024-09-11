Jake Majors Sent Clear Message to Michigan After Late Hit on Quinn Ewers
On Saturday, when Texas defeated Michigan 31-12 at "The Big House," Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers took a knee in the third quarter inside the red zone after a busted play.
After he took a knee, the play was over. However, Michigan defensive lineman Cameron Brandt came through the line and tackled Ewers late. Brandt was not penalized for the late hit, but Michigan and Texas were both flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play.
Offensive lineman Jake Majors let it be known that type of behavior was not going to be tolerated.
"I just made it clear that that's not what we are going to do here. I understand we are at their place, but you are not going to hit a quarterback who just took a knee," Majors said. "The guy was already down. Let's not do that. So I kind of made that clear. I think the offensive line made that clear. We're going to stand up for Quinn, because Quinn always stands up for us."
Majors said he had fun on Saturday against Michigan. They played hard and left it all on the field. That is just the way Majors likes it.
"I think at the end of the day, we played great. I'm very proud of the guys next to me. We really left it out there," Majors said. "We didn't leave anything in the tank. We protected Quinn, we produced in the run game and we had a couple of knockdowns, which was awesome. That was probably the most fun I've had in the game, because at the end of the day, we just went out and played football that we have been taught to play."
Majors has been named to every preseason award watch list an offensive lineman could be named to. Additionally, for his outstanding performance against the Wolverines, he was named the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week as well as the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.
Majors said he likes to lead by example and be the anchor the offensive line needs to gel in practice and in games.
"Everybody goes about leadership in a different way," Majors said. "My job with this program is making sure the offensive line is ready to go on game day."
Majors has been a starter and a leader since his freshman season. He played in three games his freshman year, starting two.
"I've had to step into a role of playing, starting, when that dated back to my freshman year," Majors said. "So I feel like they called upon me to mature quicker and learn faster. But, at the end of the day, it's just football."