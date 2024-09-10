Multiple Longhorns Win National Awards After Michigan Win
The awards have kept pouring in for Texas players following the dominant performance on Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines.
Starting with QB1, Quinn Ewers was named Maxwell Award Player of the Week after throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns helping lead Texas to 31 points on a top-ten defense. Ewers led Texas to scoring opportunities on all five drives in the first half. Only one drive didn't end up in points after a questionable holding penalty called back a touchdown from DeAndre Moore Jr.
Furthermore, Texas was 8 for 10 in third downs with Ewers going 6 for 7 on his passes with one touchdown, along with rushing for a first on a 3rd and 7.
This wasn't the only award the Texas QB won this week, as Ewers was also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week and the Manning Award Star of the Week. Lastly, Ewers also won the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award's Player of the Week.
Ewers's top target against Michigan, tight end Gunnar Helm, was recognized as an honorable mention for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award's Player of the Week.
Helm was also named as the East-West Shrine Bowl's "Texas Star of the Week" following his career high in both receptions (seven) and receiving yards (98). Both were also team highs for the game.
While Michigan only got 51 yards after catch throughout the game, Gunnar Helm himself had 45 yards after catch. Three of his seven receptions went for 20+ yards including his first quarter touchdown that went 21 yards and broke the scoring seal for the game.
Helm now leads all SEC tight ends with 140 total receiving yards through two weeks and ranks fifth between all Power 4 tight ends.
Staying on the offense, fifth-year center Jake Majors was named the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week as well as SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.
Majors ranked as the highest-graded offensive lineman for Texas this week after giving up zero sacks and quarterback pressures against a defensive line that featured Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
Furthermore, Majors helped anchor the run game that was in complete control against a top-five run defense from last year. Majors helped Texas rush for 143 total yards on the ground with a 4.5 average yards per carry.
The defense also got recognition after holding Michigan's offense to just 12 points. Defensive back Andrew Mukuba was coined the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award National Defensive Back of the Week. It's his first time winning this award in his four years of college ball.
Mukuba got his first interception as a Longhorn following a deflected pass by Jahdae Barron in the second quarter. Mukuba was seen throughout the games making impact plays like his ability to tackle in the open field against Michigan's offense, and getting a pass deflection on a drive that led to a punt.
The Horns will be back in Austin on Saturday to host UTSA. The game will start at 6 p.m. CT at DKR on ESPN. Texas opens up as a 35-point favorite.