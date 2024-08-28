Jaydon Blue 'Following Lead' of Former Texas RBs
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns football fans have become all too familiar with the viral picture of the team sideline during a game in 2022 that features four current NFL running backs.
That number could soon become five next spring.
From left to right, Keilan Robinson (Jacksonville Jaguars), Roschon Johnson (Chicago Bears), Jonathon Brooks (Carolina Panthers) and Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) unknowingly created a picture that might stand the test of time in Longhorns football history while also showing why Texas is considered by many to be the "RBU" of college football.
In between Brooks and Robinson sat Jaydon Blue, who received just 15 carries that year, but is now set to step into the no-doubt starting role in 2024 following the season-ending injury to co-starter CJ Baxter during training camp.
When speaking with the media Monday ahead of Saturday's season opener against Colorado State, Blue reflected on the mentorship that those four provided to him and admitted that he plans to "follow their lead."
"The main thing is I'm just grateful for where I'm at now, and I'm grateful for the guys that were in front of me," Blue said. "Bijan, Roschon, JB, Keilan, all those guys, they've helped me every single year that that I've been here. Just seeing those guys work and seeing how those guys did things, they did things the right way. So just following their lead helped me prepare for moments like this."
Blue said during the spring that "the plan is to be gone after this year," as he clearly has his sights set on the NFL much like the running backs that have come before him. If he's able to build on what he did in 2023, the Houston native will see that plan through with ease.
After Brooks went down with a torn ACL in the second half of last season, Blue and Baxter stepped into the spotlight and helped lead Texas to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth. The loss of a Doak Walker-caliber running back like Brooks left a pit in the stomach of Texas fans, but Blue and Baxter didn't blink.
Blue finished the season with 56 carries for 339 yards and two touchdowns while adding 10 catches for 90 yards and another score. All three of his touchdowns came in the final three games of the year, highlighted by the 69-yard rushing score he had in Texas' 57-7 win over Texas Tech in the regular-season finale. He finished that game with 10 carries and a career-high 121 rushing yards.
Blue and No. 4 Texas will kick off the 2024 season Saturday at home against Colorado State at 2:30 p.m. CT.