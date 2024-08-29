Johntay Cook, Arch Manning Both 'Light Years Ahead' of Where They Were In 2023
Texas Longhorns. football head coach Steve Sarkisian used a similar phrase to describe the development of two of the most anticipated sophomores on the forty acres: Light years ahead of where they were last year.
Though Texas' 2023 class featured some notable day-one contributors like Anthony Hill and CJ Baxter, the bigger stories from that class come from the two players who didn't play much. Quarterback Arch Manning and wide receiver Johntay Cook watched from the sidelines in 2023 while Baxter and Hill, the two other five-star recruits in the class, saw expanded roles on a playoff team.
Now, heading into the 2024 season, Sarkisian has enlightened the world on what has changed for these players, and why we will definitely see more of them in the inaugural SEC season for Texas.
"I would say (Cook) is light years ahead where he was a year ago," Sarkisian said. "He can play any position on the field and I think that's where he creates a lot of value for himself."
Cook's lack of playing time was not fully to do with his body shape and understanding of the offense, something that Sarkisian pointed out as being two of the biggest improvements in his game a year later. The freshman sat behind three receivers who all turned into NFL draft picks, with the lowest drafted player, Jordan Whittington, still leading all players in receptions in the NFL preseason. Cook was still fourth among wide receivers in catches in 2023, but it was obvious that there were certain issues keeping him off the field.
"I've applauded him throughout camp for the work that he's done," Sarkisian added to the end of his statement.
Manning on the other hand still has a roadblock ahead of him, Heisman hopeful and third-year starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, but the QB2 job is 100 percent in the hands of the sophomore.
"He is light years ahead of where he was last year at this time," Sarkisian said about Manning. "His understanding of what we're trying to do offensively, the nuances of the scheme, the timing of certain throws, the protections. All of those things. I just think his overall comfort level and confidence is much higher than a year ago at this time. "
High praise was given to one of the most known names in college football, a good sign for people who are concerned about the Longhorns if Ewers struggles with injury for the third straight year.
The Longhorns are expected to have anywhere from eight to nine sophomores from the 2023 class making major contributions in 2024, and the two biggest breakout hopefuls seem to be in good graces with their head coach.