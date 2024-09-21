Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Another Big Game From Arch Manning
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning shook the college football world last week with a five-touchdown performance against the UTSA Roadrunners in what was undoubtedly his coming-out party.
With Quinn Ewers out for Saturday's home game vs. Louisiana-Monroe with an oblique strain, Manning is set to receive his first-career start, and college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit thinks another big performance is in store.
"The internet's gonna blow up tonight because he is gonna go off," Herbstreit said on College GameDay.
Herbstreit added that he's impressed with the way Steve Sarkisian confirmed that Ewers will remain the starter regardless of what Manning does against ULM.
"But (Sarkisian) got ahead of this," Herbstreit said. "It doesn't matter what Arch does. We're going right back to Quinn Ewers … I love how he got ahead of it."
Manning showed off his dual-threat ability vs. UTSA and was nearly perfect as a passer. Whether it was off-platform deliveries, deep throws down the field or touch passes against tight coverage, Manning showed that he's well on his way to being a future star.
Against the Roadrunners, he went 9 of 12 passing for 223 yards and four touchdowns while throwing zero interceptions. His 67-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter was arguably the highlight of the day, but he also threw touchdown passes of 51 and 75 yards along with a 12-yard toss to Johntay Cook II in the back of the end zone that showcased his accuracy.
It will be hard for him to top that performance tonight against the Warhawks, but the college football world will be watching to see what's possible.
No. 1 Texas and ULM kick off from Austin at 7 p.m. CT.