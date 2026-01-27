Texas Longhorns Post-Transfer Portal 2026 Depth Chart Review: Running Backs

The Texas Longhorns struggled to find a consistent run game in 2025. Texas had the fourth-fewest rushing touchdowns, sixth-fewest rushing yards per game and seventh-worst yards-per-carry average among Southeastern Conference programs this past season.

But through the transfer portal, the Longhorns have transformed what was an underwhelming rushing attack into one spurring much excitement heading into the 2026 season.

Here is the core of Texas' backfield depth chart following college football's transfer portal window:

Hollywood Smothers — entering redshirt junior season

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

After originally committing to Alabama in the transfer portal, Smothers changed the tide of his collegiate destination by flipping to the Longhorns.

Starting at Oklahoma as a true freshman, he spent the past two seasons at NC State, accumulating 15 total touchdowns in his time with the Wolfpack. In 2025, Smothers logged four games of 100+ rushing yards and six games of over 15 carries.

Smothers brings a shifty, smart rusher to the Longhorns' backfield and an ability to run between the tackles. He accumulated 614 yards and averaged 3.84 yards per attempt after contact this past season, per PFF. A reliable pass-catcher as well, Smothers' skillset will be of important use in Austin next season.

Raleek Brown — entering redshirt senior season

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brown is the other half of Texas' incoming one-two punch via the portal.

Earning first-team All-Big 12 honors, he put together a breakout campaign for the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2025. Across 12 games, Brown achieved a 6.1 yards-per-carry average, which translated into a 1,000-yard rushing season.

The Mater Dei High School product spent his first two seasons with the USC Trojans before transferring to Arizona State. But now featuring alongside Smothers in the Texas backfield, the two can be expected to share the workload, with Brown bringing to the table an elite explosiveness that creates constant potential for game-changing plays.

Young Depth

Michael Terry III | Michael Terry III Instagra

James Simon — entering redshirt freshman season

Simon, a four-star prospect out of Shreveport, Louisiana, got some early-season usage with Baxter and Wisner out. Against UTEP and Sam Houston in September, he totaled 26 carries for 117 rushing yards, leading the team on the ground versus the Miners.

He only saw action in one more game, however, which was the Red River Rivalry, when he rushed for five yards on three attempts. Though limited in his touches, Simon did show that he can provide some value as a depth piece for the Longhorns, and he may get the opportunity to take advantage again in 2026 before potentially assuming a larger role down the line.

Michael Terry III — entering redshirt freshman season

Starting his time in Austin with the wide receivers, Terry made the switch to RB after Jerrick Gibson's midseason exit from the program to enter the portal, leaving the Longhorns with a need for more depth behind their tandem of Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter.

That depth got thinner when Wisner and Baxter hit the portal ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, leaving Texas very youthful against Michigan. Terry received just a single carry on New Year's Eve, as now-transferred Christian Clark served as the lead back. But at 6-3 and 216 pounds, Terry could serve as a true hybrid and wild card in the RB room if head coach Steve Sarkisian chooses to keep him there.

Derrek Cooper — entering true freshman season

Cooper, ESPN's No. 1-rated RB in the 2026 class, has arrived on the Forty Acres after making his commitment official on Early Signing Day.

While his involvement in the 2026 backfield plan likely turns more developmental after the arrivals of Smothers and Brown, Cooper's place as part of Texas' RB game in the near future is practically guaranteed. He should thrive at the collegiate level as a downhill runner using his size and strength, soon to give the Longhorns a physical playmaker to bank on in the run game.

Ryan Niblett — entering redshirt junior season

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett (21) returns a punt for touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Niblett's gadget-weapon capabilities went on display this season in his role as a special teams returner, with the Houston native totaling 476 yards and two touchdowns off of 21 punts in 2025.

Entering his fourth season in Sarkisian's program, Niblett could also play a continued role in the RB room through his experience, as he's the only player listed on this depth chart who has already spent more than one season in Austin.

Sarkisian has shown trust in Niblett through the special teams work — it would not come as a surprise for him to be also featured in some offensive packages and even stay a factor on the defensive side of the ball as well. Niblett embodies versatility for Sarkisian's football team.