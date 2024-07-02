Longhorns Baseball Standouts Announce Return to Austin
Amid transfer portal rumors, and a coaching change, it is important for a program to hang on to its rising stars.
And for the Texas Longhorns, that seems to be exactly whats happening, with two key players announcing that they remain locked into the program.
Sophomore outfielder Max Belyeu was a big target of these rumors when it came to a move, but Belyeu's story with the Longhorns is not over yet, announcing his return on social media.
Belyeu was soon followed by freshman Casey Borba, who posted a picture with the caption "Hook'Em" to confirm his return as well.
Pitchers Max Grubbs and Ace Whitehead, outfielder Will Gasparino, designated hitter Kimble Schuessler and catcher Rylan Galvan also all posted similar messages on social media, seemingly confirming their returns.
As a freshman in 2023, Belyeu played in 15 games with four starts as the designated hitter. As a sophomore, his 341 hits with 14 doubles and 49 RBIs led him to being awarded Big 12 Conference Player of the Year.
“I just feel like the kid has earned the right to be where he is right now because he’s putting in the work,” former head coach David Pierce said. “He’s just been a tremendous guy to have in our lineup.”
Freshman infielder Casey Borba entered the program as the best third baseman in California Southern Section high school baseball. As a freshman at Texas, Borba had four home runs and a solid defensive performance such as the 10 putouts against Kansas on May 17 -- a series that ended as a sweep for the Longhorns.
“I think he can [have a great] impact at Texas,” Borba's father Eric said after his son committed to Texas. “He’s going to have an opportunity to go and compete for a spot as a freshman. He’s got to compete, and he knows that, but the talent level, his desire to win and his commitment is going to put him in a position to compete [for a starting role].”
After a premature tournament exit against Louisiana in the College Station Regional, these players now return to Austin for another shot at greatness and a different experience under newly hired head coach Jim Schlossnagle.