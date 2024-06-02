Longhorns Country

Longhorns and Ragin' Cajuns Tied 1-1 After Second Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to keep their season alive a little longer with a win over the Ragin' Cajuns.

A short memory is essential after any loss, but that sentiment becomes especially true after a heartbreaker. This is exactly the situation the Texas Longhorns (36-23) find themselves in following their 4-2 loss to their rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies.

In what was an entertaining game to neutral fans, the Longhorns seemed to have the Aggies on the ropes. They held a 2-1 lead going into the eighth inning, thanks to a solo home run off the bat of Kimble Schuessler that came with two outs in the sixth inning. Unfortunately, though, it all unraveled from there.

Two errors by the usually sure-handed Jalin Flores at shortstop, the second of which came with two outs, allowed the Aggies plate the tying run. The Longhorns were unable to plate the winning run in the next two innings, and after giving up two in the top of the 11th, would fall at the hands of their rivals.

Now, they find themselves turned around on quick notice for an elimination game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (41-19), who they beat in their regional opener.

Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday afternoon from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park to keep their season alive.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns catcher Kimble Schuessler (10) hits against Texas A&M Aggies during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports / Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Pregame

The Longhorns' starting lineup is listed below:

LF Jared Thomas

SS Jalin Flores

C Kimble Schuessler

RF Max Belyeu

3B Peyton Powell

1B Casey Borba

DH Rylan Galvan

CF WIll Gasparino

2B Dee Kennedy

P Ace Whitehead

Top First:

Ace Whitehead (Texas) pitching

LaFleur: Strikeout swinging

Broussard: Strikeout swinging

DeBarge: Groundout to short

Bottom First:

Chase Morgan (Louisiana) pitching

Thomas: Single

Flores: Strikeout swinging

Schuessler: Single, Thomas to third

Belyeu: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)

Top Second:

Amedee: Fly out to center

Stelly: Single

Taylor: Sac bunt, Stelly to second

Pastore: RBI single, Texas trails 1-0

Torres: Double, Pastore to third

Yuhasz: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second:

Powell: Groundout to third

Borba: Single

Galvan: Walk

Gasparino: RBI single, Texas tied 1-1

Kennedy: Hit by pitch

Thomas: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)

