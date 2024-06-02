Longhorns and Ragin' Cajuns Tied 1-1 After Second Inning: Live Updates
A short memory is essential after any loss, but that sentiment becomes especially true after a heartbreaker. This is exactly the situation the Texas Longhorns (36-23) find themselves in following their 4-2 loss to their rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies.
In what was an entertaining game to neutral fans, the Longhorns seemed to have the Aggies on the ropes. They held a 2-1 lead going into the eighth inning, thanks to a solo home run off the bat of Kimble Schuessler that came with two outs in the sixth inning. Unfortunately, though, it all unraveled from there.
Two errors by the usually sure-handed Jalin Flores at shortstop, the second of which came with two outs, allowed the Aggies plate the tying run. The Longhorns were unable to plate the winning run in the next two innings, and after giving up two in the top of the 11th, would fall at the hands of their rivals.
Now, they find themselves turned around on quick notice for an elimination game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (41-19), who they beat in their regional opener.
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday afternoon from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park to keep their season alive.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Pregame
The Longhorns' starting lineup is listed below:
LF Jared Thomas
SS Jalin Flores
C Kimble Schuessler
RF Max Belyeu
3B Peyton Powell
1B Casey Borba
DH Rylan Galvan
CF WIll Gasparino
2B Dee Kennedy
P Ace Whitehead
Top First:
Ace Whitehead (Texas) pitching
LaFleur: Strikeout swinging
Broussard: Strikeout swinging
DeBarge: Groundout to short
Bottom First:
Chase Morgan (Louisiana) pitching
Thomas: Single
Flores: Strikeout swinging
Schuessler: Single, Thomas to third
Belyeu: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)
Top Second:
Amedee: Fly out to center
Stelly: Single
Taylor: Sac bunt, Stelly to second
Pastore: RBI single, Texas trails 1-0
Torres: Double, Pastore to third
Yuhasz: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second:
Powell: Groundout to third
Borba: Single
Galvan: Walk
Gasparino: RBI single, Texas tied 1-1
Kennedy: Hit by pitch
Thomas: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)