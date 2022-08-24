Two Longhorns Taken in 2-Round NFL Mock Draft

The Texas Longhorns have struggled to get players selected early in the NFL Draft for the last decade, but that may soon end.

Draft Wire conducted a 2-round mock draft that featured two Longhorn selections.

In the mock draft, running back Bijan Robinson is taken number 18 overall by the Arizona Cardinals. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is drafted number 38 overall by the Carolina Panthers.

If Robinson hears his name called on day one of the NFL Draft, he would be the first Longhorn selected in the first round since defensive tackle Malcom Brown in 2015. Brown was taken number 32 overall by the New England Patriots.

He would also be the first Longhorn drafted on offense in the first round since quarterback Vince Young in 2006. Young was taken number three overall by the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign at Texas. He also caught 26 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

He currently has the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and the best odds among all running backs at +2200 via DraftKings.

Overshown led the team with 74 total tackles a season ago. He also recorded 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Texas fans can expect an uptick in Overshown’s tackle for loss and sack production this season, as he is expected to play off the edge a considerable amount.

If Draft Wire is accurate, it will mark the first time multiple Longhorns are selected in the first two rounds since 2010.

Texas has an opportunity bounce back in the 2023 NFL Draft after no Longhorns heard their names called in 2022.

