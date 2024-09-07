Longhorns Cement Contender Status, Serve Michigan Much-Deserved Comeuppance
One season ago, the Michigan Wolverines were hoisting the national championship trophy at NRG Stadium in Houston.
But, it is a championship that many outside of the state of Michigan feel is tainted and deserves an asterisk.
Why?
Because as the Wolverines were on the field dominating the Washington Huskies, they were also mired in the middle of their infamous sign-stealing controversy - a scandal that has now caused the program to be served by a notice of allegations from the NCAA.
Not only that, but the majority of those in charge of that team, bolted for safety, with head coach Jim Harbaugh heading to the LA Chargers with multiple assistants in tow, and leaving new Michigan coach Sherrone Moore to clean up the mess.
Suffice it to say, that Michigan became the villain of College football. In fact, it seemed as though the entire country (perhaps outside of Norman, Lubbock, and College Station) was cheering for the Longhorns to take down Big Blue.
And that is exactly what they did, serving a 31-12 blowout win in the Big House, becoming the heroes of the sport for at least one college football weekend, and serving the Wolverines their much-deserved comeuppance in the process.
Of course, that won't last. Texas has its own list of enemies that will surely be back out in force heading into next weekend when they take the field against UTSA.
But that's ok, because in the process of dismantling the national champions, the Longhorns also showed the nation that they are exactly as advertised - even without the 11 players they lost to the NFL Draft this spring, and their top running back out for the year.
"We're not a one-dimensional team. We can play in space. I think that's important, especially in the SEC," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game. "As much as the line of scrimmage is really important, if you don't have the athletes on the perimeter that's going to be hard, too. You have to have both for it to work, and I thought those two things showed up today."
Then again, that's what they expected.
"We weren't really trying to come to prove anything," Sarkisian said. "I just wanted to play our brand and our style of football... None of the moments should feel too big for us anymore."
In fact, the Horns looked so good, that it would be surprising to see them not get at least a few first-place votes in the newest addition of the AP Top-25 Poll.
If nothing else, Saturday was a changing of the guard of sorts. No longer is Michigan a College Football Playoff - or even Big Ten - contender.
Meanwhile, after falling just short of their shot at the Wolverines last January, the Longhorns have cemented themselves as a title contender yet again.