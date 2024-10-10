Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron Named to Reese's Senior Bowl Midseason All-American Team
Can you believe we are already half way through the 2024 college football season?
It's been a fantastic start for the Texas Longhorns who enter this Saturday's game against Oklahoma as 5-0 and the no. 1 ranked national team in the Associated Press poll.
A big part of that success comes from the defense, who have allowed fewer touchdowns than games played, only allowing three in five.
And one of the biggest impact players for the Texas defense is fifth-year starting cornerback Jahdae Barron.
It was announced on Thursday that Barron had been named to the Reese's Senior Bowl Midseason All-American Team.
The Reese's Senior Bowl is "widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game" according to its website, and is a yearly game among the top seniors after the college football season has concluded.
Texas had two players participate in the Senior Bowl in 2023 with offensive tackle Christian Jones and defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat who both got drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Going back to Barron, his season has been incredible so far. In just his first game against Colorado State, Barron returned an interception 30 yards and recorded a tackle. He also made four tackles, a pass deflection, and a fumble recovery against Michigan in The Big House. He racked up five tackles against UTSA and then three tackles and a pass deflection against UL-Monroe. And lastly, Barron recorded six tackles and a team-leading two pass deflections against Mississippi State.
So far this season, Barron is tied for fifth on the team with 18 tackles and first on the team with four pass deflections.
This isn't the only award Barron has been recognized for this season. In the preseason, Barron was named for second-team All-SEC on defense and made the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award.
The Reese's Senior Bowl game last year was played on February 3rd, 2024 last year, but with the expanded playoffs, it is unsure when the game will be played this season.
But regardless, Barron is almost a lock at this point to play in it if he accepts with the recognition he has already gotten and the play he's backed it up with.