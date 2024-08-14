Texas Longhorns 'Moving Around' Versatile Star DB Jahdae Barron In Secondary
After a rough 2023 season, the Texas Longhorns secondary is looking to take big steps forward in 2024.
One thing that has helped tremendously in that regard is the addition of experienced new talents like Andrew Mukuba and Jay'Vion Cole, which has allowed the Longhorns to experiment with different combinations of players on the back end.
Part of that experimentation has been with star senior Jahdae Barron, whose versatility has always been a big weapon for the Texas defense.
When meeting with the media on Tuesday night, Barron revealed that he has played nearly every position in the secondary - something that could be a mainstay throughout the season.
"They've moved me around. You know, safety to tall, safety, nickel to corner. And I think it's good," Barron said. Just knowing all the ins and outs of each position just kind of helps me to be in a better position, and it makes me a smarter player, knowing what's happening over there and what's happening over here on a more of a better standpoint."
Obviously, not every player is capable of doing the things that Barron does. After all, he has made his way to multiple preseason award watch lists for a reason.
Throughout his Longhorns career, he has played almost everywhere on the back end. And has excelled in that regard.
Even still, with so many moving parts, it is a daily challenge for him to undertake.
"The challenge is reading, like red light and green light," Barron said. "Just know when it's running and when it's passed. I wouldn't say it's a challenge, but it's just kind of being on high alert and always ready for something. Nickel was that position where you can be in the play, like every single play. So just kind of being on high alert and what's coming, read option, line screens, and things like that. But at Nickel, it's kind of a giveaway. You can give it away by just looking at the line. They'll tell you, if they're trying to break the glass, it'd be a run and things like that. So just kind of paying attention to your keys and stuff like that."
Heading into the season opener, Barron could start at quite literally any position in the secondary.
That said, the consensus seems to be thus far that he will start on the outside at corner, while Malik Muhammad mans the other side. Meanwhile, some combination of Michael Taaffe, Mukuba and Derek Williams line up at safety, and Jaylon Guilbeau occupies the nickel spot.
Then again, that could all change depending on where the coaching staff believes Barron fits best.
Fortunately for the Horns, Barron will be ready to answer the call regardless.