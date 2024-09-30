Texas Opens as Double-Digit Favorite vs. Oklahoma
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns enter this year's Red River Rivalry as significant favorites over the Oklahoma Sooners.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Longhorns open up as 14.5-point favorite over their bitter rivals. As pointed out first by Inside Texas, the Longhorns haven't been this heavily favored over the Sooners since the 2005 matchup when Texas was a 14-point favorite.
Last season, No. 3 Texas was a 3.5-point favorite over No. 12 Oklahoma, but it was the Sooners that pulled off a thrilling 34-30 win. Oklahoma has had its struggles so far this season, but it's become clear over the years that anything can happen in this rivalry.
The Longhorns are coming off a 35-13 win over Mississippi State in the SEC opener while Oklahoma and true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins rallied for a 27-21 win over Auburn. Both teams will enter the Red River matchup coming off of a bye week.
Texas freshman linebacker Colin Simmons showed no shortage of confidence when asked about the matchup following the win over Mississippi State.
"They got a good squad this year," Simmons said of Oklahoma. "A lot of people on their team that I know. I feel like we're going to dominate them. But at the end of the day, we just got to trust in our coaching."
Texas receiver Isaiah Bond has starred in the Alabama-Auburn rivalry at the Iron Bowl but admitted he's heard that Red River is even better.
"I've heard a lot of great things from the players on the team, to close friends of mine, just telling me that this is basically equivalent to kind of like the Iron Bowl where I'm coming from, my previous team," Bond said. They're saying it might be an even bigger game than that. I've been built for big games, so I love playing a big game, so it's gonna be a fun time."
Texas is currently ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll while the Sooners are No. 19. Both of those numbers could change during the bye week before the two rivals kick off from Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m. CT.