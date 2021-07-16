Longhorns Ex Sam Ehlinger Works With Mahomes, Top QB Quinn Ewers: Here’s Why

One of the nation's top quarterback recruits, Quinn Ewers, was seen working out with Longhorns legend Sam Ehlinger in Fort Worth this week. But does this mean anything for Texas?

Texas Longhorns fans and 2022 quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers are intimately familiar with one another, but not in the most pleasant terms.

Ewers, the nation's No. 2 ranked quarterback according to SI All-American's rankings committed to Tom Herman and the Longhorns back in August of 2020, before abruptly de-committing just two months later.

The reason for Ewers de-commitment? Proven success.

"Probably because a Texas team hasn’t been in the running for a national championship in a little while," Ewers told 247Sports in a recent interview. "And I don’t know about other guys, but like me I just, I just want to compete at the highest, highest level. Obviously, one day they will get back there and it’ll be great. But right now, it’s just, I’m just tired seeing that happen."

As a result, the Longhorns were sent scrambling, once again in search of their quarterback of the future -- something they may have found in Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA) quarterback, Maalik Murphy

While it appears Ewers has moved on from the 40 Acres, that doesn't mean he is above learning from one of the greatest signal-callers in Longhorns history in Sam Ehlinger, who he was spotted working out with this week in Fort Worth.

Ewers, who hails from Southlake Carroll, just 30 minutes from Fort Worth, took advantage of the close proximity to Ehlinger to observe and work with a player who had proven success at the college level.

And let's also not forget Kansas City Chiefs Star Pat Mahomes, who was also in attendance at the workout on Thursday.

So, the questions everyone surely wants to know are: Why is Ewers working out with Ehlinger and Mahomes? And will the former Longhorn try to sway Ewers back to the 40 Acres?

The answer to our first question here is a simple one -- Bobby Stroup of DFW's Athlete Performance and Enhancement Center.

APEC DFW, as it is otherwise known, specializes in training athletes at the high school, college, and NFL levels, and sculpting them physically.

And if there has been one knock against Ewers throughout his recruitment, it is his physical profile and his conditioning.

And Ehlinger, as it so happens, has been working out with Stroup in Fort Worth since his NFL training began this spring.

As for the question about Ehlinger's impact on Ewers and his college decision, that answer is more than likely, no -- and for a multitude of reasons.

First and foremost, Ewers is beyond firm in his commitment to Ryan Day and Ohio State. He is the crowned jewel of the nation's top recruiting class and has an inside track on playing for national championships for years to come.

That is something that Ewers, as already mentioned, desires above all else.

Beyond that, Ewers, despite other unsubstantiated rumors asserting otherwise, is simply no longer a priority for Texas going forward.

After all, as he told LonghornsCountry.com this spring, he and the Longhorns have had little to no contact since Sarkisian took over the program back in January

"Not too much no," Ewers said when asked about his contact with the Longhorns. "minimal (communication)."

(Cover photo provided by: Kelcee Harwood - Harwood Photography)

