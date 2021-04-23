Longhorns Football: How To Watch Orange and White Spring Game

The annual Orange and White spring football game is just around the corner. Here is how to watch and listen to Saturday's scrimmage.

The Texas Longhorns will kick off their annual spring football game on Saturday, giving Longhorn fans everywhere their first chance to see new head coach Steve Sarkisian, as well as his new coaching staff, in action.

With excitement abound, fans will be clamoring to see all of the changes that will be implemented under the Sarkisian regime, including a new offensive scheme, a new defensive approach, and perhaps most notably, a battle for a new starting quarterback between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card.

“Clearly, they’re both very athletic, young men,” Sarkisian said earlier this month on the quarterback battle. “They throw the ball well. I think they’ve got a good grasp of what we’re trying to do. Now, it’s just getting into the flow of letting things happen naturally and not playing quite as robotic.

“But I think, all in all, I’m pleased with where we’re at that position.”

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns

Date/Time: Saturday, April 24 at 1 p.m. CT

Where: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

TV/Streaming: Longhorn Network

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

