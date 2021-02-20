Longhorns Hire N.C. State's Glasscock as Director of Player Personnel

The Texas Longhorns made a critical addition to their off-the-field staff on Friday, hiring North Carolina State's Billy Glasscock as their director of player personnel

The Texas Longhorns made a major addition to its football staff on Friday afternoon, hiring North Carolina State's Billy Glasscock to the role of director of player personnel.

Glasscock had been previous connected with the role in the last couple of weeks, as Texas heated up their search to fill the position formerly held by Derek Chang, who was recently let go following the termination of Tom Herman.

READ MORE: Longhorns Add DFW Area High School Coach To Key Recruiting Role

Glasscock later confirmed the report via his personal Twitter account, updating his biography and tweeting the tagline of the Sarkisian administration.

Texas had originally targeted South Carolina's Drew Hughes for the position but backed off due to complications with Hughes' previous employment at the University of Tennessee.

Glasscock, who had held the same position at North Carolina State since 2017, also served as the director of recruiting operations for the Minnesota Golden Gophers from 2011-2016. Glasscock also spent time at Northern Illinois, Arizona Western, and Joliet Junior College.

READ MORE: Texas Naming New Director of Recruiting

Likely one of the few remaining off-the-field support roles Sarkisian had left to fill, Glasscock will, among other responsibilities, work closely alongside newly-hired director of recruiting Brandon Harris, as well as Chris Gilbert, who was recently brought on as the Longhorns director of high school relations.

Want to talk Longhorns? Go check out our new Facebook page and get in on the discussion here!

You can also follow Longhorns Country on Twitter here.