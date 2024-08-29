Longhorns in Driver's Seat for 5-Star WR Jaime Ffrench?
One of the nation's most sought-after wide receivers will announce his commitment tomorrow. The 4th ranked WR nationally Jaime Ffrench will decide between Texas, Tennessee, Miami (FL), and LSU.
According to 247Sports, Ffrench is the 4th ranked wide receiver nationally. Texas has the crystal ball prediction from national reporter Matt Zenitz and Horns247 recruiting insider Hank South. 247Sports also has Texas listed as a 77.8 percent chance for the commitment.
On3 has Ffrench ranked 3rd nationally for wide receivers and has Texas at a 65.4% chance to land the star, with LSU and Ohio State distantly behind at 13.8% and 10.8% respectively.
Ffrench didn't play senior year but as a junior in 2023, he led Mandarin with 1,247 yards and 14 TDs while helping the team to an 11-4 record and a Florida 4M title appearance.
If Texas can win the battle like most people are assuming, Texas would become a serious contender for one the best classes in the nation with Ffrench potentially adding a third five-star to the 2025 recruiting class.
Ffrench would also join fellow five-star receiver Kaliq Lockett who committed to the Horns on the 9th this month. Lockett is tapped in as the second-best receiver in the nation on 247Sports.
The Longhorns also added the number-one ranked safety in the nation Jonah Williams last weekend on the 24th.
The Horns are currently placed 7th in the nation for the best recruiting class for the 2025 season on 247Sports, but five of the six teams ahead of them are in the SEC. Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and LSU are currently seen as better recruiting classes for 2025.
If Texas drops the ball and doesn't land Ffrench, the Longhorns would be in some trouble to give Kaliq Lockett a wide receiver buddy for the class. Only 4 of the top 30 wide receivers in the nation, including Ffrench haven't committed yet, and the other three do not have Texas on their crystal ball.
Ffrench will make his commitment public tomorrow at 7:25 AM on the 247Sports YouTube channel.