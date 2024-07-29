Texas Longhorns Trending For Priority WR Targets Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench?
The next few weeks are going to be critical for Texas Longhorns recruiting.
Before the start of the 2024 season on August 31, the Horns will have multiple top recruiting targets in the 2025 cycles make their college commitments.
Fortunately for the Horns, they appear to be in good shape for a good number of those targets, including five-star wide receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench, both of whom updated their recruitment with On3's Steve Wiltfong in a recent interview.
And apparently, what sets the Longhorns apart for both players is Steve Sarkisian and his staff.
“Coach Sarkisian and Jackson. What else can you say about coach Sarkisian and coach Jackson,” Lockett told Wiltfong. “One came from the NFL and one came from coaching with Coach Saban and winning multiple championships, having multiple Heisman winners and NFL draft picks. You mix that with (Coach Tashard) Choice, Jeff Banks, and also the defensive coaches — that’s a National Championship team right there.”
Lockett, who ranks as the No. 17 player nationally, and No. 3 wide receiver in the 2025 class, had 59 receptions for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns last season as a junior for Sasche (TX).
He is set to commit August 7, and will choose between Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State and LSU.
Ffrench, meanwhile echoed the same sentiments as Lockett, and his relationship with Sarkisian and Jackson.
“That Sark staff, a little bit of the offense,” Ffrench has said in the past. “Chris Jackson, he knows what he’s doing with the receivers, he’s been in the league for a good little bit.”
Ffrench ranks as the No. 18 player in the nation and No. 4 wide receiver in the 2025 class, and will choose between Texas, LSU, and Miami on August 30.
Last season as a junior, Ffrench caught 62 passes for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns for Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL).