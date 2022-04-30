Lauren Ebo Announces her Transfer Destination

The former Texas forward will use her final year of eligibility with an NCAA Tournament team that plays in the ACC

Lauren Ebo became the latest Texas transfer to announce her new destination, as Ebo will play her final season of college basketball at Notre Dame.

Ebo, who started for Texas last season, is one of four players that have left the program since the start of last season via transfer.

Ebo, who started her career at Penn State, spent two seasons with the Longhorns, as both seasons ended with a trip to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. Last season, Ebo averaged eight points, 6.7 rebounds and had 27 blocked shots.

The Longhorns have taken in one transfer so far this offseason, as Oregon State forward Taylor Jones will join the program next season.

Even though Jones played just nine games last season, she averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 65 percent. As a sophomore in 2020-21, Jones averaged 12.3 points and 8.8 rebounds, earning both All-Pac-12 and All-Pac-12 defensive honors.

The Texas roster for 2022-23 continues to take shape. The returning frontcourt includes DeYona Gaston and Aaliyah Moore, both of which started at times last season. Femme Masudi barely played after transferring from junior college.

On the perimeter, the Longhorns return Big 12 Freshman of the Year Rori Harmon, along with Aliyah Matharu and Shay Holle. All three started. The Longhorns also have Kyndall Hunter, Kobe King-Hawea and Anissa Gutierrez.

Texas has a Top 10 class coming in for 2022 with guard Jordana Codio (Montverde Academy, Jupiter, Fla.), forward Amina Muhammad (DeSoto, Texas) and guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Sioux Falls, S.D.).

Texas also has two Class of 2023 commitments, as they picked one up from San Antonio (TX) Reagan guard Samantha Wagner. She is up for San Antonio Express-News Player of the Year honors. The other is Cedar Park, Texas, guard Gisella Maul, a Top 50 player.

