Longhorns Olympians Busy in Day Two of the Paris Games
From 4 a.m. CT to 3 p.m, Texas fans can see old and current Longhorns, players and coaches, in the biggest stage in sports.
The day started with records being broken. Coach Royal Ivey led South Sudan to its first win in men’s basketball in the country’s debut in the category. Ivey’s South Sudan defeated Puerto Rico 90-79.
At the same time, five swimmers were taking on the Olympic pool.
Luke Hobson advanced to the men’s 200 freestyle as the seventh fastest in the heats with a time of 1:46.23. In the men’s 400 individual medley, Carson Foster led the group to qualify to the final with a time of 4:11.08. Like Foster, Hubert Kos led the 100-meter backstroke for Hungary with a time of 52.78.
In the women’s pool, Anna Elendt finished the women’s 100-meter breaststroke four positions behind what it would take for a semifinal qualification. Erin Gemmell had a better result, finishing 11th in the 200-meter freestyle to make it to the semifinals.
Kaitlin Knifton and Daisy Mazzio-Mason fought together for the United States in the women’s rowing four, but could not stay within the top two of their heat and advance to the next round.
The day will continue with Lulu Sun representing New Zealand in the women’s tennis singles first round at 8 a.m. Sun will return to the court at 12:30 for the doubles first round.
One of the most famous Longhorns will take the stage at 11:15 as Kevin Durant and the USA men’s basketball team take on Serbia, while Yvonne Anderson and the Serbian women’s basketball team face Puerto Rico at 2:30 p.m.
Reigning Olympic gold medalist Julia Grosso and Canada will fight for a spot in the knockout rounds against the hosts France at 2 p.m. Canada received a six point deduction for a spy drone scandal prior to the start of the tournament.
Like it started, the day will end in the swimming pool with the semi finals and finals in multiple categories.