Longhorns Outpace the Roadrunners: Five Key Takeaways from the Game
The Longhorns had their first night game at Darrell K Royal Stadium this season and the Texas faithful had plenty to cheer for as the Longhorns routed UTSA 56-7 to go to 3-0 on the season.
The game didn't go without some stress, however. There is reason to worry about Quinn Ewers's strained abdomen, which took him out in the second quarter. The severity for the Heisman hopeful is still in question, but it looks like backup QB Arch Manning is right on track to be the star player that he is projected to be.
Overall, the game had lots of takeaways after a great win.
1. Arch Manning is the future.
Arch should be the starter over Quinn right now, but what Texas fans just witnessed from Manning was amazing.
Immediately right after getting into the game for the injured Ewers, Manning ran play-action, comfortably rolled out of the pocket, and threw a dart on the run to DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 19-yard touchdown.
The next drive took Arch almost the same amount of time to find the endzone when he ran past all UTSA defenders for a 67-yard rushing touchdown on just the second play of the drive. A Manning that can run is just unfair.
Manning's final stat line with nine completed passes on 12 attempts for 223 yards and four touchdowns.
While Arch did not have a perfect game by any means, he still showed his dual-threat ability to be a pocket passer as well as a dangerous scrambler in many instances. His 75-yard touchdown bomb to wide receiver Ryan Wingo was incredible.
Manning could be a starter today for just about any team in college. His performance isn't just because UTSA has a less-than-average defense, Arch looks like a natural QB. But for Texas, Quinn Ewers is still the obvious answer if the Longhorns want to compete for a national championship like they intend to. But Texas is extremely lucky to have someone like Manning if Ewers ends up missing a week or two.
2. Jerrick Gibson can hold his own as a solid running back option.
Gibson didn't dominate but still had solid games with starting running back Jaydon Blue being unavailable. Gibson ended with 75 yards off of 13 carries. He averaged 5.8 yards per rush but did not have a rush go for more than 11 yards. While that isn't a stand-out performance, it's good to know that Gibson was only tackled for a loss once in the game and can be a consistent option for short-yard pickups throughout the season.
Jaydon Blue's injury is Texas being more cautious than anything. Blue should be ready to go for Week 4, but Gibson can easily keep his own against ULM if Blue for some reason isn't healthy.
3. The defense needs to win the turnover battle against better opponents.
Winning the turnover battle usually means you have control of the game. And through the first two games, Texas's defense was consistently creating turnovers.
UTSA proved to be a little better with the ball than Michigan and Colorado State, only allowing one turnover which happened late in the fourth quarter off of Ethan Burke's pick-six.
The defense still matched UTSA's offense in scoring with both getting one touchdown each, but SEC opponents will have better offenses that can create more scoring opportunities.
Losing the turnover battle this game did not affect the Longhorns one bit, but giving up two turnovers to Georgia can easily turn into critical points for the Bulldogs.
4. The defensive line had their best game of the season.
Three sacks isn't eye-opening, but it is a new season-high for the Longhorns defense. For a team that's allowed just barely over six points per game, it really is surprising how difficult it has been for Texas to get to the quarterback.
The team totaled 12 tackles for loss on UTSA's offense. Players like Barryn Sorrell and Ethan Burke were a continued problem throughout the game. Burke even returned an interception for a touchdown late in the game.
This defensive line can improve, but Saturday was a solid performance.
5. The Texas crowd is SEC-ready.
I claim this as a student, this was a loud game. This is my third year as a student in Texas and other than the Alabama game and TCU game in 2022, this was as loud as it's gotten in DKR.
The student section when playing a weaker non-conference opponent in the past might not ever fill up or only fill up right at kickoff. At both Colorado State and UTSA, the student section was almost full with an hour left until kickoff.
Texas hasn't been ranked this high in the AP Poll (No. 2) since 2009, so it makes sense that the hype has been bigger than usual. DKR usually doesn't get a big rep as an intimidating stadium to play in as an opponent.
But with new SEC teams rolling in this season, I think the assumption that the Texas crowd can't play a factor will be quickly erased.
Texas will be back in action at the DKR next week against UL-Monroe. The game will be at 7 pm on the SEC Network.