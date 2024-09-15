Texas Routes UTSA Behind Arch Manning Showcase
AUSTIN - Even without their starting quarterback under center, the Texas Longhorns are for real.
The Longhorns entered their Saturday matchup with UTSA looking to take care of business, and move on to next week's matchup vs. Louisiana Monroe without any hiccups.
And while they suffered a pretty major setback after losing starting quarterback Quinn Ewers to an abdominal strain, they were able to do just that, routing the Roadrunners 56-7 behind the stellar play of backup Arch Manning.
The scoring started early and often for Texas, with Ewers leading the Horns on two scoring drives, and taking 14-0 in the first quarter.
Early in the second, however, Ewers went down with the injury, heading to the locker room and emerging a few minutes later in street clothes. Ewers ended his day completing 14 of 16 passes for 185 yards and two scores with one interception.
That is when Manning took the reigns, guiding the Horns on two consecutive scoring drives of his own, the first on a touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore, and the second on a 67-yard scamper of his own to make the score 28-7.
The Horns took that score into the locker room, after a couple of busted drives to end the half.
In the second half, Manning continued to shine, leading the Horns on three more scoring drives, each of which was culminated on touchdown passes. The first went to Isaiah Bond on a 51-yard score, with the second coming on a 75 yard pass to Ryan Wingo, and the last going to Johntay Cook on a beautiful catch in the corner of the end zone from 12 yards out.
Manning ended his day completing 9 of 12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and rushing three times for 53 yards and the other score.
From there, third string quarterback Trey Owens entered the game, and the Longhorns were able to stifle the Roadrunners the rest of the way.
As a team, the Longhorns totaled 614 yards of offense, and held the Roadrunners to just 260.
Following the win, the Horns will now look ahead to Week 4, where they will host Louisiana Monroe at 7 pm in Austin.