Undefeated Lone Star Showdown? Analyst Proposes Wild Texas vs. Texas A&M Scenario
The Lonestar Showdown has been absent for over a decade, ever since the Texas A&M Aggies made their initial move to the SEC.
But now, with the Longhorns officially making that same move this summer, the series is set to be rekindled, bringing back a rivalry that is one of the greatest in the history of the sport.
And in its first year back, it could already potentially carry major implications.
With the new season just a few months away, DraftKings has the Aggies listed as early favorites in every game next season but one. Likewise, the Horns are also listed with the third-best odds at a national title at +700. And while their full list of odds has not been revealed as of yet, they are favored vs. Oklahoma, Michigan and the Aggies, while Georgia seems to be the only team they are underdogs against heading into the season.
With all that in mind, during an episode of the SEC Podcast, Mike Bratton posed the most interesting question of the offseason: Could Texas and Texas A&M face off as undefeated foes?
"Can you imagine a world where Texas and Texas A&M - as much as we've been hyping up this game - if they both go into that game 11-0 and it's for the right to play Georgia in the SEC Championship game?" Bratton asked.
In terms of hype level, Bratton's scenario would certainly be among the biggest in the history of the rivalry. That said, the odds of this happening are incredibly unrealistic.
Outside of the fact that the Aggies are bringing in an entirely new coaching staff, led by head coach Mike Elko, they are also utilizing a largely rebuilt roster, with a 59-player turnover (31 out and 28 in) via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On top of that, they also have a tough schedule complete with matchups against Notre Dame, Missouri, and LSU at home, and road trips to Florida, Auburn, and South Carolina.
As for the Longhorns, they have an incredibly tough slate ahead of them, with a trip to Michigan on the books, as well as home tilts against Georiga and Florida, and their annual matchup against Oklahoma in Dallas.
In other words, its hard to imagine either team making it to the final weekend of the year unscathed.
"I'm not doing it, man, I'm not getting on it," Bratton's co-host Cousin Shane responded. "They keep drawing me in, though ... The fact that you've got a new coach, a new everything, and you've got Texas A&M favored in every game except the last one... that blows my mind. Maybe I'm sleeping on them.
All that said, it is still a fun scenario to entertain.
After all, an undefeated Texas facing an undefeated Texas A&M to finish the regular season on Nov. 30 would not only be a dream for ESPN but Longhorns and Aggies fans alike