Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Officially Signs With Indianapolis Colts

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger has officially signed his contract with the Indianapolis Colts
Author:
Publish date:

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts officially signed former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round of the NFL draft (218th pick overall). Ehlinger’s four-year deal is worth $3.61 million with a $130,708 signing bonus.

This news comes amid a tragic time for the Ehlinger family as they grieve the death of Sam's brother, Jake. Here’s what Sam had to say following the devastating news:

"As I'm coping and dealing with these emotions, I try to remember that, and I challenge you to remember that as well. Jake would say, hey, you got 20 years of me. You got 20 years of laughter. You got 20 years of happiness. You got 20 years of love."

READ MORE: Longhorns Senior Jericho Sims Enters Name In 2021 NBA Draft

Now, Ehlinger will have to earn his spot on the field, competing with 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason for the backup quarterback role behind starter Carson Wentz. 

The 28-year-old Wentz was traded to the Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick.

General manager Chris Ballard recently expressed that head coach Frank Reich “will be creative” with Ehlinger, referring to his unique abilities on the ground. Ehlinger had over 1900 yards running the ball throughout his four-year career at Texas.

READ MORE: QB Prospect Arch Manning on Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian: 'He's a Freak of a Coach'

In addition, Ehlinger threw for 11,436 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions.

Texas has moved now on from Ehlinger and will have an open quarterback competition between Hudson Card and Casey Thompson. Furthermore, the Longhorns hired new head coach Steve Sarkisian who has completely transformed the staff and culture.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Longhorns June Recruiting Visit Preview

How successful will Ehlinger be in the NFL? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

GettyImages-1229960531
News

Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Officially Signs With Indianapolis Colts

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger has officially signed his contract with the Indianapolis Colts

USATSI_15768484
News

Longhorns Senior Jericho Sims Enters Name In 2021 NBA Draft

Texas Longhorns senior big man Jericho Sims has entered his name into the 2021 NBA Draft

A3A1F9CA-99AB-4EF6-976E-68D457F661AD
News

QB Prospect Arch Manning on Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian: 'He's a Freak of a Coach'

In a recent interview with 247Sports, 2023 blue-chip quarterback Arch Manning spoke on his feelings about the Texas Longhorns

arch-manning-throwing
Football

Texas Longhorns June Recruiting Visit Preview

With a big month ahead for the Texas Longhorns in the world of recruiting, let's take a look at who is set to visit the 40 Acres this June

GettyImages-1303571380
News

Texas Baseball Mid-Week Matchup vs Rice Canceled

After an idle weekend, the Texas Longhorns will have another day off head of their series with West Virginia

GettyImages-460898686
Football

Texas-Arkansas Officially Set Start Time for 2021

The Southwest Conference Rivalry officially has a start time in 2021

spieth romo
News

'I’m Rejuvenated': Longhorns Star Jordan Spieth Preps For More PGA Pizzazz

An afterthought heading into The Masters a month ago, Spieth is now the fifth betting favorite for the PGA at 14-1.

GettyImages-1311996539
Longhorns in the pros

Career Grand Slam? Longhorns Spieth Out to Make Golf History at PGA Championship

Former Longhorns Golfer Jordan Spieth is out to become the sixth player to win the career grand slam this week