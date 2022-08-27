He sports a dirty blonde mullet and a patchy beard-mustache combo. He dons a pair of blue Wranglers, the newest sponsor for the starting quarterback at Texas.

The future is here with Quinn Ewers as he takes the podium for the first time since Steve Sarkisian named him the starter. A battle down to the wire weighed in favor of the Ohio State transfer over Austin native and initial 2021 starter Hudson Card.

Eyes are always on Texas. Fans have been begging since the days of Mack Brown for the program to be “back” and remain a contender. Outside of a Sugar Bowl win against Georgia and a bellow from quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the Longhorns are far from back. They're still looking for their way to return to the top.

Ewers can provide that for Texas. He has to if the Horns hope to rebound in Year 2 of the Sarkisian era. And even though he’s yet to throw a pass at the collegiate level, Sarkisian understands that the redshirt freshman gives his roster the best chance to win.

How does Ewers feel with the title of QB1 attached to his name? Is there pressure sitting on his shoulders?

“Honestly, it doesn't feel much different for me,” Ewers said Friday. “And I don't think it will. But obviously, it's definitely a lot bigger of a stage right now. I just try to stay out of, you know, all the buzz and stuff like that.”

Ewers is quiet. He considers himself an introvert, often keeping to himself and those he deems as close friends. Talking to strangers isn’t his forte.

That’s fine so long as he can command respect in the huddle. Players need to buy into his leadership and upside if they expect to trust him as the starting quarterback. Over the weeks, he’s begun to take on that mantle.

“At first he was a little shy. But he’s really opened up to us, and that’s built confidence into the O-line,” center Jake Majors said. “We want a quarterback who’s going to lead us. Not just tell us what to do but actually lead us and have a positive mindset out there.”

Ewers is learning to be more vocal. Leaders can find ways to take control with actions, but a quarterback has to use his voice. Timid players will fumble the play, leading to turnovers and potential losses on the regular.

That can’t be the case for Texas in 2022. Sarkisian is doing his best to push Ewers in that direction, but he’s not the only former QB giving the former Southlake Carroll alum advice.

Earlier this week, Ewers met with Texas legend Vince Young. The two talked ball, the future of the program and reminisced about brighter moments in Texas’ past.

If anyone knows what it takes to win a national title, it’s Young. He led Texas to a 34-4 record, a Big 12 title, and a championship over USC in one of the game’s biggest moments.

On Friday, Young offered Ewers a piece of advice to get his mind right.

“He told me, ‘Don’t be nervous. Just play your game,’ ” Ewers said. “It’s cool to see players like him come back and still support this university. I was like 2 whenever he won the natty.”

Sure, the Longhorns would love for Ewers to become a reincarnation of Young in terms of leading the program back to monumental games. For Year 1, they’ll settle for the opportunity to play for a Big 12 title.

Even if Ewers is nearly flawless, Texas won’t win with just him under center. It needs its offensive line to offer better pass protection. That’s easier said than done with the loss of offensive guard Junior Angilau and two true freshmen likely starting against the Warhawks.

The same goes for depth at receiver. With the loss of transfer Isaiah Neyor, the Longhorns need a consistent No. 2. The hope is Jordan Whittington and either Savion Red or Brennan Thompson can provide stability opposite Xavier Worthy.

Everything with Texas’ offense is simply speculation. Ewers’ chemistry with Worthy, Whittington, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and running back Bijan Robinson could be special.

Sarkisian is trusting that Ewers can be Texas’ answer. There’s no back-and-forth battle for first-team reps like there was in 2021. This is Ewers' team until further notice.

Will he be able to take the reins on Sept. 3?

“We’re all pretty excited and amped up for this year,” Ewers said. “We’ll see what happens.”

