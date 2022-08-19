Texas Announces Winner of Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card QB Battle

The Quinn Ewers era has begun at Texas.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Friday after the team’s practice that Ewers would be the team’s starting quarterback ahead of the 2022 season. The former Ohio State transfer, who initially committed to Texas in ’20, will take practice reps with the first-team offense while redshirt sophomore Hudson Card will practice with the second team.

Sarkisian’s decision on his starting quarterback came as a shock as many felt he would name a starter next week after the Longhorns second closed scrimmage on Saturday, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Ewers, who was the top ranked player in the nation in the high school class of 2021, entered the transfer portal in December. He was initially the top signal caller in the ‘22 class before reclassifying to join the Buckeyes’ program in August 2021. That move also allowed him to secure several endorsement deals that amounted to nearly $1 million in name, image and likeness revenue.

However, in coming to Ohio State halfway through fall camp, Ewers fell into what was already a three-way quarterback battle with CJ Stroud, who wound up being a last year’s Heisman trophy finalist, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord.

Ewers was a standout quarterback at Dallas-area Southlake Carroll High School, leading the Dragons to a 6A state championship game appearance in ’20.

The Longhorns will face Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3 to open their season.

