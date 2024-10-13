Longhorns Country

Longhorns Remain No. 1 in AP Top 25 Ahead of Historic Georgia Matchup

The Texas Longhorns remained No. 1 in the latest AP top-25 poll release, setting up a historic matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) wavies to Oklahoma Sooners fans as he walks off the field after a win over 34-3 in the Red River Rivalry Football Game at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX on Saturday Oct. 12, 2024.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) wavies to Oklahoma Sooners fans as he walks off the field after a win over 34-3 in the Red River Rivalry Football Game at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX on Saturday Oct. 12, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns remained atop the latest edition of the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday, coming in with the No. 1 overall ranking ahead of the Oregon Ducks.

The Longhorns solidified their ranking with a dominant 34-3 win over the then-No. 18 ranked Oklahoma Sooners, controlling the game in all three phases.

This is now the Longhorns third week overall as the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and their second week in a row, after briefly falling to No. 2 behind Alabama after the Crismon Tide's win over Georgia.

The Longhorns received the overwhelming majority of first place votes at 56, with Oregon the only other team receiving votes with six after their take down of then No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.

Withe the win, the Longhorns now face a historic matchup next Saturday, with the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs coming to Austin for the first top-5 matchup at at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in 18 years.

The last time two top-5 teams faced off at DKR was in 2006, when a No. 2 ranked Texas team hosted the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

You can view the entire Week 8 Top 25 below:

1. Texas (6-0)
2. Oregon (6-0)
3. Penn State (6-0)
4. Ohio State (5-1)
5. Georgia (5-1)
6. Miami (Fla.) (6-0)
7. Alabama (5-1)
8. LSU (5-1)
9. Iowa State (6-0)
10. Clemson (5-1)
11. Tennessee (5-1)
12. Notre Dame (5-1)
13. BYU (6-0)
14. Texas A&M (5-1)
15. Boise State (5-1)
16. Indiana (6-0)
17. Kansas State (5-1)
18. Ole Miss (4-2)
19. Missouri (5-1)
20. Pittsburgh (6-0)
21. SMU (5-1)
22. Illinois (5-1)
23. Army (6-0)
24. Michigan (4-2)
25. Navy (5-0)

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

