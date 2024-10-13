Longhorns Remain No. 1 in AP Top 25 Ahead of Historic Georgia Matchup
The Texas Longhorns remained atop the latest edition of the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday, coming in with the No. 1 overall ranking ahead of the Oregon Ducks.
The Longhorns solidified their ranking with a dominant 34-3 win over the then-No. 18 ranked Oklahoma Sooners, controlling the game in all three phases.
This is now the Longhorns third week overall as the No. 1 ranked team in the country, and their second week in a row, after briefly falling to No. 2 behind Alabama after the Crismon Tide's win over Georgia.
The Longhorns received the overwhelming majority of first place votes at 56, with Oregon the only other team receiving votes with six after their take down of then No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.
Withe the win, the Longhorns now face a historic matchup next Saturday, with the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs coming to Austin for the first top-5 matchup at at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in 18 years.
The last time two top-5 teams faced off at DKR was in 2006, when a No. 2 ranked Texas team hosted the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.
You can view the entire Week 8 Top 25 below:
1. Texas (6-0)
2. Oregon (6-0)
3. Penn State (6-0)
4. Ohio State (5-1)
5. Georgia (5-1)
6. Miami (Fla.) (6-0)
7. Alabama (5-1)
8. LSU (5-1)
9. Iowa State (6-0)
10. Clemson (5-1)
11. Tennessee (5-1)
12. Notre Dame (5-1)
13. BYU (6-0)
14. Texas A&M (5-1)
15. Boise State (5-1)
16. Indiana (6-0)
17. Kansas State (5-1)
18. Ole Miss (4-2)
19. Missouri (5-1)
20. Pittsburgh (6-0)
21. SMU (5-1)
22. Illinois (5-1)
23. Army (6-0)
24. Michigan (4-2)
25. Navy (5-0)