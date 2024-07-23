Longhorns RHP Andre Duplantier Announces Return for 2025 Season
The wins just keep on coming this offseason for the Texas Longhorns and new coach Jim Schlossnagle. It has been a busy 24 hours for him and his staff, with a pair of transfer portal additions in Indiana State's Jared Spencer and Jaquae Stewart from the JUCO ranks. As well, they announced the hiring of Gehrig Mosiello as the new Director of Player Development.
It got even better for the Longhorns, however, as on Monday evening right-handed pitcher Andre Duplantier II took to Instagram to announce that he would join a plethora of his teammates in returning for the 2025 season, like shortstop Jalin Flores and outfielder Max Belyeu.
Emerging as a key piece out of the bullpen for the Longhorns, Duplantier was one of the favorites of the previous staff to turn to in high-pressure situations late in games. Often rising to the occasion, he posted an impressive 3.09 ERA with 53 strikeouts and just 17 walks in a career-high 43.2 innings of work.
His progression was a big storyline for the Longhorns in 2024, and getting him back for next season is a big win for this coaching staff. As for Duplantier, the opportunity now exists for him to get even better and work with new pitching coach Max Weiner.
As it currently stands, the Longhorns have a strong pitching staff coming together ahead of the 2025 campaign. Duplantier joins other returners such as Ace Whitehead and Max Grubbs, as well as transfers like LSU's Aiden Moffett and Ole Miss' Grayson Saunier.
For a team that has the expectation of competing in Omaha every season, stocking up on elite arms is a strong start to getting there. Pair that with the addition of Weiner to the staff to work with them, and there is plenty of potential coming to the mound for Texas in 2025.