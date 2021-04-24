Longhorns Spring Game Preview: What To Watch For In Orange-White Game

With Steve Sarkisian's first spring as head coach coming to a close, here is what to watch for when the Texas Longhorns take the field in the annual Orange-White game

As Steve Sarkisian enters his first competitive game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the new Texas Longhorns head coach on Saturday, he hopes to find the answers to a host of burning questions he has faced throughout the spring.

And with Sarkisian installing a new offensive system, as well as new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski's new defensive scheme making its debut to Longhorns fans across the nation as well, all eyes will be on Campbell-Williams Field and Longhorn Network to see the results.

With that in mind, here is what to watch for as the Longhorns take the field for the annual Orange-White game on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Longhorns Football: How To Watch Orange and White Spring Game

THE BATTLE FOR QB1

Hudson Card and Casey Thompson have battled one another throughout the spring for the right to take over for one of the greatest quarterbacks in Longhorns history, Sam Ehlinger, and on Saturday, each player will have their best chance to plead their case to be the starter.

It is a battle that will likely extend into the summer, and through fall camp, but it is also one that Sarkisian will take particular interest in on Saturday.

For Thompson, it is his chance to finally ascend to the starting position, after waiting for in the wings for three years behind Ehlinger. For Card, it is an opportunity to show that he can be the next great quarterback from Lake Travis High School to take college football by storm.

Both players have had tremendous springs. Both players have the tools. And on Saturday, both will need to play their best football.

WHO WILL STEP UP AT WR?

With Brennan Eagles and Tarik Black both taking their talents to the NFL next season, the door is now open for a difference-maker to appear at the wide receiver position.

Joshua Moore finished as the team's leading receiver last season, catching 30 passes for 472 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 15.7 yards per catch. He returns to the Longhorns as a virtual lock to start at the season as the team's No. 1 receiving option.

Troy Omeire nearly started last season as a true freshman were it not for an unfortunate injury. So far, all signs point to Omeire having an excellent spring, and he will be in line to start the fall as the team's top X receiver.

Jake Smith, the presumptive starting slot receiver ahead of the spring, will miss the game with an injury he suffered on the first day of camp. Can Jordan Whittington emerge as Sarkisian's third weapon on the outside?

READ MORE: Battle for Longhorns QB1?: Texas' Thompson and Card Are Ready For What's Next

WHO WILL REPLACE COSMI AT LT?

With the exit of Sam Cosmi to the NFL, the Longhorns left tackle spot is one of the biggest questions heading into the spring. After the opt-out of Cosmi in November, Andrej Karic filled in as Sam Ehlinger's blindside protector and was solid during that time. However, Christian Jones could also get a look on the left side, which could move Karic to either the right side or fill him into the swing tackle role.

WHO WILL OCCUPY THE MIDDLE OF THE DEFENSE?

Middle linebacker Juwan Mitchell was one of the returning starters of the Texas defense and was expected to keep his job next to DaMarvion Overshown next fall. However, Mitchell abruptly decided to transfer, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the defense for the Longhorns.

Sophomore Jaylan Ford will have the first chance to slide into that spot and take over for Mitchell. Can the young sophomore take advantage of this opportunity?

WHERE WILL THE PASS RUSH COME FROM?

Joseph Ossai and Ta'Quon Graham were two of the team's premier pass rushers last season and both are now heading to the NFL. To replace those losses, Pete Kwiatkowski will have to look to incoming transfers and relatively inexperienced young players to fill that void.

Chief among those options will be LSU transfer Ray Thornton, who has impressed throughout the spring. Also getting looks for Texas will be junior Moro Ojomo, senior Jacoby Jones, and sophomore Prince Dorbah.

Can anyone else emerge to help bolster the pass rush?

WHO WILL EMERGE IN THE SECONDARY?

The position battles in the secondary will be among the most interesting to watch during Saturday's contest.

Gone are Caden Sterns (NFL Draft), Chris Brown (NFL Draft), and Jalen Green (Transfer Portal), and in are Darion Dunn, Josh Tompson, Jerrin Thompson, and J.D. Coffee.

At cornerback, Dunn has, by all accounts, had a tremendous camp and could have an inside track to occupy one of the starting corner positions. Thompson will get his chance to prove himself as well.

Meanwhile, the safety spot is one of the thinnest spots in the secondary for Texas in terms of experience. Jerrin Thompson played well when given the opportunity last season, but the depth behind him is reserved for an incoming true freshman, albeit a talented one, in J.D. Coffee.

WHO IS IN AND WHO IS OUT?

The Longhorns suffered a host of injuries during the season that kept some impact players out for the entirety of camp, while others suffered injuries early on, forcing them to the sidelines.

You can view the full rosters for the Orange-White game here.

Below is a list of players who will be out for Saturday's contest:

WR Jake Smith (foot)

WR Dajon Harrison (ankle)

TE Brayden Liebrock (shoulder)

C Rafiti Ghirmai (hamstring)

OT Derek Kerstetter (ankle)

DT T’Vondre Sweat (shoulder)

LB D.J. Harris Jr. (knee)

LB DeMarvion Overshown (shoulder)

LBJaden Hullaby (knee)

P Ryan Bujcevski (knee)

LS Justin Mader (shoulder)

THE FINAL WORD

“We’ll play a game. We’ll keep score. The kicking game will not be live, but we’ll tackle when we’re on offense and defense. If you see a guy in a green jersey that means those guys are non-contact and we’ll have a quicker whistle if the ball gets near him,” Sarkisian said in an interview with local Austin radio station 104.9 The Horn.

“But the reality of it is, it’ll be a very, very, very pared-down version of our offense and our defense, it’ll be a very conservative style of play, in essence, not showing a lot, but it should allow our guys to play fast, but I want them to compete, they put in a lot of work. They deserve to go out and play and every guy’s going to get an opportunity to get out there and do his thing and run around and fly around and make plays and it should be very competitive in the end and that’s the whole idea.”

What do you want to see from the Orange and White game?? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Planning for 100% Capacity at DKR