Nick Saban Picks Georgia vs. Texas in SEC Title In Hopes of Alabama 'Reverse Rat Poison'
Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban retired his headset for a spot on the College Gameday show panel following his 16th and final year with the Crimson Tide last season.
After carrying Alabama to six national championships and nine SEC championships, it was only natural that Saban would pick them to head to Atlanta for the conference title game this year until he didn't.
During the SEC Media Days hosted in Dallas back in July, Saban picked Georgia to go against Texas in the SEC Championship, a move that has now been revealed as reverse psychology after his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday.
“I picked Georgia and Texas because it’s reverse rat poison for Alabama," Saban said in the interview. "It’s a motivating factor for them not to get picked. I hated to be picked first or second because you don’t know how that’s going to impact your team psychologically. These kids are affected a lot by what they read, what they hear, and what they see. I didn’t want them to see anything too good.”
Saban admitted that the "rat poison" aspect will be a better source of inspiration for Alabama as they continue to get comfortable with new head coach Kalen DeBoer rather than projecting them to make it to the championship, let alone win it.
He also prefaced by saying that he strongly dislikes the process of making predictions, but it's something that he will have to get used to as the season progresses and could very well work in his favor in regard to the success of the Tide.
“I always hated it. I’m going to hate it on this show,” Saban said. “I might as well say it right off the bat – this show, any show, or GameDay. Having to predict and make hypothetical decisions about who’s going to win a game? Who's going to win the championship, who’s going to win what conference? I’ve always hated that."
Although Saban has had mixed feelings about Texas over time, despite working alongside head coach Steve Sarkisian, he said that the Longhorns have the offensive depth and power to go and win the conference in their first season as members. Coming from somebody who knows the SEC and its competition like the back of his hand, Texas fans are pulling for Saban's prediction to be right.