No. 3 Texas v. No. 10 Michigan: Live In-Game Updates

The Longhorns face their hardest opponent of the non-conference schedule.

Isa Almeida

Texas Longhorns receiver Silas Bolden (11) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Texas Longhorns receiver Silas Bolden (11) celebrates a touchdown during the game against Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Texas Longhorns are at The Big House, where they are set to face the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines in front of over 107,000 people.

The Longhorns are coming off a dominant 52-0 win over Colorado State, while the Wolverines defeated Fresno State 30-10.

Both teams are facing their first-ranked opponent of the season and the excitement around it the game the biggest in the nation with College GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff are live in Ann Arbor. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Sherrone Moore's Michigan team ahead of the matchup.

"They've got very talented players on the defensive side of the ball," Sarkisian said. "They have a very good defensive front. bunch of NFL players, high-draft-pick players, got three really good linebackers. I mean, these guys are NFL players, and they're very talented in the back. And they've got great length. They can run, they're physical. This is a physical defense. I think they play with a lot of pride."

Follow below along for updates:

Texas Longhorns running backs Jaydon blue (23) and Quintrevion Wisner (26) celebrate a score by Wisner during the game against Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Longhorns receive the opening kickoff.

