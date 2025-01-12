No. 5 Texas Longhorns Struggle in Blowout Loss to No. 2 South Carolina
Fresh off their biggest win over a ranked opponent in 25 years, the No. 5 Texas Longhorns were unable to carry any of that momentum to Columbia as they fell to the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, 67-50.
Against Dawn Staley the defending national champions, the Longhorns had their worst shooting performance of the season, shooting just 28 percent from the field.
Texas was outmatched in every aspect of the game, and despite South Carolina having only three players score in double figures, lost by 17 and scored 15 fewer points than its previous season low in points, which was 65.
While Texas started to gain some momentum out of halftime, it was short-lived as South Carolina's play was just too strong for the Longhorns.
Coming into this game, Texas had only lost to Notre Dame, losing 80-70 in overtime. Against the Gamecocks, Texas trailed by as many as 21.
Before the game, Texas was first in the country in offensive efficiency and free throws made. Texas attempted 79 shots as opposed to South Carolina's 51 but was unable to establish any sort of offensive rhythm.
Junior center Kyla Oldacre was the one bright spot for the Longhorns, being the only player to score in double figures. Oldacre finished with 11 points on 5 of 11 from the floor and 1 of 5 from the free throw line. She also grabbed 12 offensive rebounds and four on the defensive glass.
Senior point guard Rori Harmon was Texas' next most productive player, scoring nine points and shooting four of 11 from the field. She also had two assists and steals. Sophomore guard Madison Booker struggled, scoring just seven points and grabbing seven rebounds.
Late in the game, Texas' young players with freshmen Bryanna Preston and Justice Carlton scoring seven and eight points respectively, with the majority of their points coming in the second half.
Now, head coach Vic Schaefer has some regrouping to do with his team as the SEC schedule has no days off. Texas will travel to Auburn on Tuesday before taking on No. 8 Maryland on the road in the Coretta Scott King Classic.
After that, Texas will return home to the Moody Center to take on No. 16 Tennessee.
