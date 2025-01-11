Texas Longhorns Tie Ohio State Buckeyes With Quinn Ewers TD Pass
The Texas Longhorns have had a very quiet first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl. However, late in the second quarter, they were able to score.
After being held scoreless through the first quarter and all but 30 seconds of the second quarter, Texas was able to tie the game up heading into halftime.
On what was a drive that the Longhorns had to get something working, Quinn Ewers was able to cap it off with a big-time 18-yard touchdown pass to running back Jaydon Blue.
Take a look at the touchdown for yourself:
Unfortunately, on the first play of the next drive for Ohio State, the Texas defense gave up a 75-yard touchdown run to running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Hopefully, the offense will be able to pick up steam following the positive drive at the end of the first half. Giving up a touchdown right after was a big momentum shifting play, but the Longhorns are far from being out of tonight's game.
Beating the Buckeyes is going to be no easy task, but Texas has kept them in check for most of the first half. If the offense can get going, they have a chance to pull off the win.
Only time will tell, but fans have reason for optimism after seeing Ewers and the offense put a strong drive together.
All of that being said, the first half has not been great for the Longhorns. They have had a couple of crucial dropped passes and some penalties that have set them back as well.
Steve Sarkisian needs to get things cleaned up at halftime. Texas simply needs to find its confidence again to start the third quarter.
