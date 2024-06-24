'No Wrong Choice': Texas Baseball Commit Kyle DeGroat Weighing MLB Decision
With the Major League Baseball Draft on the horizon, eligible players must now make the decision whether to pursue a college route or head straight for the big show, including Texas' own commit Kyle DeGroat.
The class of 2024 Wallkill High School senior ended this season as a Rawlings Second-Team All-American and a First-Team All-Region 1 athlete. The pitcher possesses an arm that can throw a consistent 92-94 mph fastball and has even reached speeds of up to 97 mph. Throughout his senior year, DeGroat only allowed 16 hits and six runs across 47 innings pitched, while also clocking in 107 strikeouts to finish out with a 0.60 ERA.
The right-handed pitcher and left-handed batter helped his teammates to become Section 9 Class AA champions and beat Horseheads High School in the state playoff opener but fell short in the quarterfinal round.
DeGroat originally committed to Stony Brook University, but opted out to join Texas back in October.
"All I want to do is play the highest level ball I could," DeGroat told the Middletown Times-Harold Record. "I'm an 18-year-old kid living out my dream right now. I'm just embracing and enjoying it every step of the way and really just soaking it all in."
According to various scouting directors, DeGroat isn't expected to be a first-round pick in the MLB Draft, but a potential second-day selection. DeGroat mentioned that it would take a significant amount in a pro-contract offer to stop him from going to Texas. Going along with the collegiate route could allow DeGroat to sharpen up and stand out even more for an early departure from the team for the Draft in the future.
"There's no wrong choice," DeGroat said. "I'm excited for whatever new journeys, whatever new doors are going to open for me."
This season, the Longhorns went 36-24, placing third in the Big 12 and having an appearance in the NCAA College Station Regional tournament. Texas has previously made it to the College World Series in 2021 and 2022 and has looked to build its way back up to champion status ever since.
However, the university's recent decision to fire head coach David Pierce could sway some feelings of DeGroat and other commits, especially with the program seemingly having no confirmed candidates to replace him.
Regardless of his decision, DeGroat said he's looking forward to whatever life has in store, whether it's becoming a Longhorn or an MLB pick.
"I'm beyond excited for it, and I think I'll make the right decision," DeGroat said. "Bigger things are coming real soon."