Oklahoma Dealing With Multiple Key Injuries vs. Texas Longhorns

The Oklahoma Sooners are thin at receiver ahead of the Red River Rivalry against the Texas Longhorns.

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) celebrates a touchdown beside Texas Longhorns defensive back Jerrin Thompson (28) late in the fourth quarter during the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.
AUSTIN -- Oklahoma Sooners receiver Nic Anderson won't be able to break the hearts of the Texas Longhorns this time.

Anderson was officially listed as out for the Texas game on the initial student-athlete availability report released Wednesday. He's one of four Oklahoma receivers that will miss the Red River Rivalry due to injury, joining Jalil Farooq, Jayden Gibson and Andrel Anthony.

In last season's 34-30 win over Texas, Anderson caught the game-winning three-yard touchdown with 15 seconds to play. He's been dealing with a quad injury since before the season and has only appeared in one game,

As for Farooq, he tallied five catches for a game-high 130 yards against Texas last season. He shed his walking boot this week but still isn't ready to return to the field just yet.

Though the status of Anderson and Farooq was expected, it's certainly not the news that Sooners fan want to hear considering that true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins will be getting just his second-career start.

Fortunately for the Sooners, transfer receiver Deion Burks is listed as questionable.

Here's Oklahoma's full injury report:

Jayden Gibson, Receiver - OUT

Jalil Farooq, Receiver - OUT

Nic Anderson, Receiver - OUT

Andrel Anthony, Receiver - OUT

Gentry Williams, Defensive Back - OUT

Kendel Dolby, Defensive Back - OUT

Geirean Hatchett, Offensive Line - OUT

Deion Burks, Receiver - Questionable

Kade McIntyre, Tight End - Questionable

With Farooq and Anderson out, the Longhorns will need to focus defensive attention on Burks along with tight end Bauer Sharp. Former Texas receiver Brenen Thompson has also stepped up nicely for the Sooners in his second season at Oklahoma. So far this year, he's tallied 10 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.

No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma will kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

