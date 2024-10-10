Oklahoma Dealing With Multiple Key Injuries vs. Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- Oklahoma Sooners receiver Nic Anderson won't be able to break the hearts of the Texas Longhorns this time.
Anderson was officially listed as out for the Texas game on the initial student-athlete availability report released Wednesday. He's one of four Oklahoma receivers that will miss the Red River Rivalry due to injury, joining Jalil Farooq, Jayden Gibson and Andrel Anthony.
In last season's 34-30 win over Texas, Anderson caught the game-winning three-yard touchdown with 15 seconds to play. He's been dealing with a quad injury since before the season and has only appeared in one game,
As for Farooq, he tallied five catches for a game-high 130 yards against Texas last season. He shed his walking boot this week but still isn't ready to return to the field just yet.
Though the status of Anderson and Farooq was expected, it's certainly not the news that Sooners fan want to hear considering that true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins will be getting just his second-career start.
Fortunately for the Sooners, transfer receiver Deion Burks is listed as questionable.
Here's Oklahoma's full injury report:
Jayden Gibson, Receiver - OUT
Jalil Farooq, Receiver - OUT
Nic Anderson, Receiver - OUT
Andrel Anthony, Receiver - OUT
Gentry Williams, Defensive Back - OUT
Kendel Dolby, Defensive Back - OUT
Geirean Hatchett, Offensive Line - OUT
Deion Burks, Receiver - Questionable
Kade McIntyre, Tight End - Questionable
With Farooq and Anderson out, the Longhorns will need to focus defensive attention on Burks along with tight end Bauer Sharp. Former Texas receiver Brenen Thompson has also stepped up nicely for the Sooners in his second season at Oklahoma. So far this year, he's tallied 10 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown.
No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma will kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.