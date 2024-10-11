Patriots Sign Former Texas Longhorns DB to Contract Extension
Former Texas Longhorns safety Brenden Schooler is a very happy man right now.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots have signed the two-year Longhorn to a three-year deal worth $9 million with $3.6 million guaranteed. Schooler can make up to $10.5 million through incentives.
Schooler signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2022, and while he has seen very little playing time on defense, he has become a special teams star. The Dana Point, California native has appeared on 846 special teams snaps over his three seasons with New England, but more importantly, he's always a threat to block kicks. In fact, he just blocked a punt in the Patriots' 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
The 27-year-old began his collegiate career at Oregon from 2016-2019, then briefly transfered to Arizona in 2020. After the Pac-12 initially canceled football for the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Schooler transferred to Texas and never looked back.
In 2020, Schooler played primarily as a wide receiver and caught 12 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns in nine games. In 2021, he switched to defensive back and recorded 50 total tackles in 12 games.
Despite playing just two seasons in Austin, Schooler represents the Longhorns loud and proud. After Texas upset Alabama in Tuscaloosa last season, he made then-Patriots quarterback Mac Jones wear a Longhorns shirt to practice for the world to see.
Schooler and the Patriots look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the Houston Texans on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Longhorns prepare to face the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday.