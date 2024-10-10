Steve Sarkisian Believes Longhorns Secondary Could Be Critical vs. Oklahoma
One of the biggest obstacles being discussed ahead of Texas' matchup against Oklahoma this Saturday is freshman Sooner quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. He recently replaced former first-string quarterback Jackson Arnold and has already led his team to a 27-21 win over Auburn in his starting debut.
Examining Hawkins on the field, his athleticism isn't a question, but rather a warning to the Longhorns' secondary. He has rushed for over 100 yards across 28 carries in the three games that he's played in, including a career-best against Auburn with 69 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
Needless to say, the Texas defense will need to be on high alert for when Hawkins looks to break away through open rush lanes if given the opportunity. During his media availability on Thursday, head coach Steve Sarkisian discussed how different coverage options can pose benefits and risks to the chance of Hawkins gaining yards on his feet.
"I think coverages can dictate how your rush lanes go," Sarkisian said. "When you're playing zone coverage, sometimes you can be a little more aggressive with trying to really rush the quarterback, because the majority of the eyes of the defenders in the secondary are on the quarterback, and they can react if he does escape the pocket, and you can get him on the ground. Where you have to be really careful with your rush lanes is when you're playing man coverage."
In simple terms, zone coverage requires players to defend a certain zone of the field, while man coverage puts the responsibility on the player to defend an opposing receiver. Sarkisian emphasized the fact that man coverage can expose rush lanes for the quarterback, as the defenders' backs are turned, giving the opportunity for longer runs.
One solution that he proposed was having one or two defenders track the quarterback during man coverage in case of an explosive play, which goes along with changing coverage formations to hinder the offense from developing a pattern.
"The other way you can do that is to, is to play man, try to really rush the quarterback and have a spy, where you can keep somebody's eyes on the quarterback so when he does go to scramble, you can try to get him on the ground," Sarkisian said. "I think one of the keys in games like this is you have to continue to mix your looks, right? You can't just keep throwing a fastball. You have to throw a curve. You got to throw a change-up. You got to keep switching it up, or a quarterback can find that rhythm."
However, Hawkins poses as a dual threat, being successful both on the ground and in the air. Being able to adapt to his next move will be a challenge for Texas, and reacting efficiently to stop big moments before they happen will be a major focus in this rivalry.
"The guys that drop back and then extend to scramble, as opposed to guys that drop back to extend the throw, I don't want to say it's easy when they're one or the other, [but] when it's really hard is when they do both," Sarkisian said. "I actually think Michael Hawkins is one of those guys, you know, he has plenty of armed talent that can make those throws when plays get extended, but clearly he's very dangerous with his legs when he tucks it and runs."
Sarkisian and the rest of the Longhorns look to continue their undefeated streak, being the only team in the conference without a loss this season, as they face off against their fellow SEC newcomers this weekend.