Arch Manning Emerges Into Top 10 of Heisman Trophy Odds
Entering the UTSA game on Saturday, BetMGM had Quinn Ewers listed as the Heisman favorite in their betting odds.
But an unfortunate strained abdomen injury that happened in the second quarter has labeled Ewers as "week-to-week".
The injury severely affected Quinn's Heisman standing. Ewers is now not even listed on the betting odds, but the list now has a new Longhorn.
Arch Manning delivered a spectacular showing in the wake of Ewers' injury. After completing 9 of 12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns while also adding 53 yards on the ground and a touchdown has now raised Manning to seventh on the Heisman Trophy betting odds at +1600.
"You never know as a backup when you're going to get put in the game," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said postgame. "He did some nice things for us and extended some drives on third down. So that was a great experience for him."
In his first play in the game, Manning delivered a throw on the run to DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 19-yard touchdown. On only the second play of his second drive, Manning ran past every UTSA defender on a read option for a 67-yard rushing touchdown.
Later in the game, Manning showed off his arm strength with a 75-yard bomb to wide receiver Ryan Wingo on the first play of a drive.
"We've been playing since February, so we've got a good connection," Wingo said postgame. "You got to really like everything about him as a quarterback."
Miami's QB Cam Ward took first place (+450) after throwing for 346 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-0 win over Ball State. Ole Miss's QB Jaxson Dart (+700), Alabama's QB Jalen Milroe (+700), Tennessee's QB Nico Iamaleava (+800), and Oregon's QB Dillon Gabriel (+900) round out the top five.