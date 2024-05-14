Position Preview: What To Expect From the Texas QB Room in 2024
The Texas Longhorns have big expectations heading into the 2024 college football season, and much of that stems from the potential talent of the quarterback room built by head coach Steve Sarkisian.
After leading the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff, redshirt junior quarterback Quinn Ewers spearheads the group of talented gunslingers, all under the supervision of Sarkisian. Confidence in the room is high for many reasons, but with Sarkisian’s track record of development that stems back to his days at USC, where he took the likes of Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart to Heisman trophies, it’s easy to see why.
Ewers has been the shining star of the Longhorns since he transferred to Texas from Ohio State in early 2022, and has brought the Longhorns its first Big 12 championship in 14 years, as well as its only CFP appearance in school history. The Southlake product has eclipsed 5,600 yards while throwing for 37 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions in his two seasons as a starter.
Despite the notoriety that Ewers brings, the biggest name for the Longhorns might be the backup quarterback.
Arch Manning, nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, was one of the most sought-after recruits in college football history. The now redshirt freshman was a 1.000-level recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247 Sports, tying him with Vince Young as the highest recruit Texas has ever landed.
Manning has yet to see much real game action, but his dazzling performance in this year's Spring Game brought a level of confidence to the Longhorn faithful that hasn’t been seen in a quarterback since Young.
With the departure of Maalik Murphy, last year's backup quarterback who started two games in the absence of Ewers, Manning is in line to be the No. 2 in the QB room. Murphy transferred to Duke just a few days before Christmas this past season, where he will get a chance to start that he likely wouldn’t have gotten on the 40 Acres.
Freshman Trey Owens also drew attention after a strong Spring Game, where he threw for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns. Owens isn’t the pedigree of recruit that Ewers or Manning was, finishing as the 16th-rated QB in the class of 2024, but Sarkisian has high praise for the young single-caller.
"Trey Owens is very talented and he can make a lot of throws," Sarkisian said after the game. “I'm very encouraged about where we're at at the quarterback position."
The depth chart undeniably sits at:
1. Ewers
2. Manning
3. Owens
But many Texas fans will be wondering when it’s Manning’s turn. Though it is unlikely Ewers ever gets benched, it is not out of the picture for Manning to start multiple games this season. Ewers has yet to play a full year of college, having missed two full games after suffering an AC Joint Sprain in his shoulder against Houston last year, as well as nearly four full games in 2022 after suffering the same injury early in the Longhorns home game against Alabama.
With Ewers’ injury history, Manning could see the field at any time.
But Manning isn’t the starter as of now, and Ewers still has the potential to be one of the best in not only the SEC but all of college football.
Ewers enters the summer as second in Heisman odds, only behind Georgia’s Carson Beck, according to FanDuel. Of the many returning Power Four quarterbacks in 2024, Ewers ranked seventh in adjusted yards per attempt last year, a stat that weights passing yardage alongside touchdowns and interceptions. Ewers only trails Beck and Florida’s Graham Mertz, both fifth-year or older players, in completion percentage among SEC starters next year, a testament to the poise and accuracy of the Longhorn QB.
Though there are still questions about his ability to find receivers down the field, the reloaded receiving room should do wonders for the Longhorn captain. Alongside a great offensive line, Sarkisian’s coaching, and an impressive runningback room, Ewers is poised to have his best season in Burnt Orange.