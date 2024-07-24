Longhorns Country

Priority 5-Star Texas Target Jonah Williams Announces Commitment Date

The Texas Longhorns won't have to wait long to find out their status with five-star safety Jonah Williams.

Matt Galatzan

Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams / Jonah Williams
The Texas Longhorns have a handful of top tier targets left on the board in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

One of the chief targets among that group is five-star Ball (Galveston, TX) safety Jonah Williams, who is set to take a trip to the 40 Acres for a visit this weekend, alongside a host of other elite prospects.

Fortunately, the Horns won't have to wait long after his visit to Austin to find out his decision.

Per reports from On3 on Wednesday, Williams has set his commitment date for August 24, where he will choose between Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M, LSU, and USC.

Recruit Jonah Williams watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA

Currently, Williams ranks as the No. 10 player in America, No. 1 safety in the country, and No. 3 player in Texas per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Last season as a junior, Williams was a star on both sides of the ball, hauling in 20 catches for 474 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushing for 144 yards and 2 TDs on offense. On defense, he made 58 tackles, four tackles for loss, and four interceptions. He also made three pick-sixes and returned two punts and two kicks for scores as well.

Williams is also a major baseball prospect and had the Aggies near the top of his list thanks in large part to his affinity for new Texas Skipper Jim Schlossnagle.

Now that the Horns have Schlossnagle in their employ, it could make the same difference for their chances with the five star.

As it stands, Texas does not have a commitment from a safety prospect, though four-star corner commit Kade Phillips projects to be able to play that position at the next level as well.

