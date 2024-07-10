Report: Texas QB Arch Manning Got Big Pay Day For Promoting College Football 25
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is officially “in the game" after it was announced Tuesday that the young signal-caller will be featured in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game.
Manning hadn’t yet opted into the game ahead of its highly-anticipated release on July 19, but fans were treated to a surprise when he dropped a video on his X (Twitter) account that featured an appearance from his legendary uncle, Eli Manning, in order to reveal the news.
According to reports from On3’s Pete Nakos, it took a pretty penny to get Manning to promote the game.
"NIL Whispers: EA Sports paid Texas QB Arch Manning between $50-60K to promote College Football 25, On3 has learned,” Nakos tweeted. "The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class will also receive $600 and a copy of the game for opting in.”
Considering this high price tag, EA Sports clearly expects that having Manning in the game will pay off in the long run. Even as the backup to Quinn Ewers, Manning is one of the most popular names in the world of college football, meaning fans might likely go out of their way to purchase the game in order to play as him.
This past season, Manning only played in two contests and didn’t appear in his first career college game until the regular-season finale against Texas Tech. He finished that 57-7 win going 2 of 5 passing for 30 yards while adding a 12-yard run. He then took the final snaps in Texas’ 49-21 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship.
In the spring game this past April, he finished 19 of 25 passing for 355 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.