WATCH: Texas QB Arch Manning Opts In to EA Sports College Football 25

After opting out of the game earlier this spring, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has reversed course, and will indeed be featured in EA Sports College Football 25

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up ahead of the game against Texas Christian University at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning grabbed headlines earlier this spring by opting out of the upcoming and highly anticipated EA Sports College Football 25 Video Game, which is set for a July 19 release.

However, in a surprise announcement on Tuesday, it appears he has reversed course.

Per Manning himself on X, he will indeed be 'In the Game', releasing a hilarious post complete with a video featuring his uncle Eli.

You can watch the post below:

According to a report by ESPN's Mark Schlabach back in March, it wasn't due to the money as to why Manning opted out, which has become a popular theory. It was instead due to his status on the depth chart.

“Manning, who attempted only five passes in one game as Quinn Ewers’ backup in 2023, wanted to wait until ‘he was the guy’ at Texas, the source said,” Schlabach wrote.

For those who were skeptical about the money situation, it is worth noting that Manning hasn't taken any NIL money during his brief college tenure despite being viewed as one of the most marketable players in all of college sports. His lone NIL deal was with Panini America to sell his exclusive trading card, which netted over $100,00, all of which he donated to charity.

However, none of that matters now, with Manning set to take part in the game alongside his teammates in the upcoming game.

He will enter the 2024 season as the backup and is set to take over for Texas as QB1 in 2025 after Quinn Ewers leaves for the NFL.

Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

