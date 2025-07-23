Scottie Scheffler Makes Major Donation to Texas Longhorns Golf Program
Former Texas Longhorn golfer Scottie Scheffler has been a dominant force in the golf world this year, earning first-place victories in both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.
He has now achieved titles in three of the four major golf championships throughout his career, and the Official World Golf Ranking has ranked him as the No. 1 player in the world for over 100 consecutive weeks.
However, despite being one of the most talented golfers of this generation, a significant portion of Scheffler’s public support stems from how he handles himself off the green.
Scottie Scheffler’s commitment to Texas Longhorns
Scheffler and his wife Meredith welcomed their son Bennett into the world in May of 2024, and the family has famously been seen celebrating Scheffler’s victories together throughout the past year.
Ahead of his first-place earning performance at The Open Championship, Scheffler talked about fatherhood’s impact on his life and what his family means to him.
Additionally, Scheffler has decided to contribute to the success of his alma mater in a significant way.
Texas head coach John Fields announced on Monday that Scheffler will be funding a renovation of the Longhorns’ practice facility at UT Golf Club. The updated facility will assume the name of “Scheff’s Kitchen.”
Scheffler built the foundation for his professional career during his time playing for Fields at Texas, and he has maintained a relationship with his coach that still exists today.
Last year during an alumni pro-am, Scheffler even let Fields’ wife Pearl sport his Olympic gold medal all day. Fields said that he knew people would want to see the medal, but letting Pearl don the medal was a fun way for him to show it to the public.
Fellow former Longhorn's contributions
Just like Scheffler, former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth has also financially supported the UT Golf Club. He helped design and fund a six-hole short course for the Longhorns, which is now called “Spieth Lower 40.”
Spieth and Scheffler also share the fact that they’ve won three of the golf majors at some point in their careers. They have both accomplished a lot since their time on the Forty Acres, but it’s Scheffler who has been the more decorated of the two recently.
At 29 years old, he already has 17 PGA tour titles under his belt. The U.S. Open now stands as the only major he hasn’t yet won, but he continues to build momentum as a generational talent.